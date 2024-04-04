Rise Announces New Initiatives and a Dedicated Booth for NAB 2024

Rise, an advocacy group for gender diversity in broadcast and media technology, is set to make a significant impact at NAB 2024 with a compelling program of events, new initiatives and a dedicated booth in the West Hall, Booth 4500.

Serving as a hub for the Rise community, the NAB booth will offer numerous activities to help attendees have a great tradeshow experience. Rise aims to empower women at all stages of their professional growth, and the team will be going the extra mile to provide a supportive environment, with a lineup of events to inspire and engage.

Rise will offer a lounge-style space in the West Hall on Stand 4500 — an exclusive area designed for the community to connect, relax, and network. The stand has been generously provided by DCE Agency and Think Logistics.

The Rise booth will offer lockers for securing personal items, comfortable seating space for meetings and relaxation, emergency kits sponsored by IMES with tradeshow essentials and a healthy snack courtesy of Kate’s Real Food and a silent disco featuring meditative channels, sponsored by FooEngine.

Saturday, April 13: Pre-Show Networking Event

Join Rise for pre-NAB drinks and networking event prior to the show starting at 5 p.m. at Casa Calavera, located at The Virgin Hotel. Registration is available online.

Monday, April 15: Networking and Wellness Event

Rise will introduce a wellness initiative facilitated by fitness pros Laurie Bulman and Claudia Nettig at WellnessandCare, a global digital wellness platform. This initiative is designed to help maintain tradeshow health and fitness, with engaging videos covering a wide range of topics including pilates, movement awareness, organic mindfulness, physical therapy, weight training, holistic health, and life stories. Attendees can choose from a variety of 30-minute workshops followed by networking opportunities, with insights from Donna Smith, Managing Director of Rise.

This event will take place in the West Hall, Booth W4500 starting at 7:30 a.m. Registration is available online and there is no need for gym attire, just comfortable clothing. The sessions will feature breathing exercises for stress reduction, posture alignment tips tailored for desk work and standing desk enthusiasts and demos of convenient exercises designed for on-the-go professionals, utilizing bands and props that fit in a suitcase