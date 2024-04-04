Stage Precision to debut virtual production tool kit at NAB Show 2024

Manufacturer of software tools for broadcast augmented reality, virtual production, experiential installation and live events, Stage Precision, will be making its debut as an exhibitor at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas later this month.

The exhibition comes during an exciting time of growth for the German-based company. Its SP and Shield software solutions have acted as the technological backbone of high-stakes events and broadcast productions over recent months including the 2024 Super Bowl, the NBA All-Stars and the Riot Games and Gamers 8 E-sports Championships.

Stage Precision has quickly become one of the leading technologies relied on to deliver high-end virtual production workflows in the broadcast industry. Through its powerful workflow management and control tools the brand has built relationships with many of the biggest names in this field, naming Lux Machina, White Light, Extended Reality Group, All of it Now, bright! and evokestudios.io among its Service Partners.

“There’s so much for us to share with the NAB Show audience and we’re enthusiastic about our first time exhibiting at the show,” says Michael Geigerich, Managing Director at Stage Precision. “We’re using NAB as a platform to demonstrate the different packages of tools available to users including our Virtual Production tool kit, with lens calibration and alignment features and our Augmented Reality pipeline, which uses Shield to control shadows and reflections within Unreal Engine.”

Other highlights in Stage Precision’s NAB Show offering include the capability of multi-tracking system integration within SP. Multiple hardware devices and software from other manufacturers can be unified within a single workflow, giving unprecedented visibility over data inputs and enhanced system management for complex productions.

A custom API integration, named SPnet is another focus for this year’s show. “SPnet is an openly available protocol that allows real-time object-based data streams to connect seamlessly in SP,” explains Geigerich. “On the Super Bowl project, Pixotope adopted the SPnet integration into their software, which proved pivotal in allowing easy and efficient control. Rolling out SPnet is another step towards SP becoming the common language between all virtual production, tracking and AR technologies.”

During the Nickelodeon and CBS broadcasts of the 2024 Super Bowl, real-time animation and graphics specialists, Silver Spoon, utilised SP as their complete tracking and control solution. “The scale and complexity of the Super Bowl demanded a bullet-proof workflow,” recounts Matthew Houstle, Director of Technology at Silver Spoon. “SP’s tracking solutions emerged as the linchpin of our operations, providing us with the precision and reliability we needed to execute our vision.”

“Pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the broadcast sphere through our tracking, camera alignment and workflow tools is something we’re passionate about,” continues Giegerich. “If users can do things faster, with more precision and on a larger scale, the opportunities for even more complex and creative productions become a possibility.”

Visitors to NAB Show 2024 can meet the Stage Precision team in the Central Hall at booth #C7750 from the 14th-17th April at the Las Vegas Convention Center.