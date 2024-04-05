Amazon Prime Video renews WNBA deal

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon Prime Video has extended its broadcast rights deal with the WNBA.

The extension will give the streamer rights to 21 games in the upcoming season, which starts in May 2024, which is an increase of one game over last season.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing exclusive national coverage of the WNBA and highlighting these exceptional athletes to Prime members,” said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships, Prime Video, in a statement. “Following a successful 2023 season, we’re looking forward to reaching even more milestones with the WNBA and furthering our commitment to women’s sports.”

Under the agreement, Prime will also stream the championship game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are incredibly pleased that Prime Video is making a meaningful and continued commitment to the WNBA and will once again provide a great platform to showcase the world-class athletes of our league across the regular season and particularly with its streaming of the Championship Game of the new, streamlined Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase,” said WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison, in the announcement.

The WNBA also has separate rights deals with Disney-ESPN, which reportedly pays around $25 million a year and is set to expire in 2025. Ion and CBS also hold rights to some games.

The league is reportedly looking to tease out more money from broadcasters as renegotiations take place.

