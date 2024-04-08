Wohler launches their Mavric Remote Monitoring application suite at NAB

Debuting at NAB on booth #SU1051, Wohler will be demonstrating Mavric, a remote monitoring software application suite licensed to run with signal probes installed on any of their current iSeries or eSeries monitors, or their new openGear card. With three main software components,remote monitoring, alerts and conferencing, Mavric enables many users across diverse global locations to simultaneously view and listen to information from signal probes, providing one-to-many remote monitoring. In essence, Mavric enables customers to architect their own customized, scalable, and integrated monitoring solutions across multiple global locations.

Mavric leverages Wohler’s current generation iSeries and eSeries in-rack monitors that their customers may already have purchased (or plan to), and which now offer integrated software probes that enable continuous 2 channel audio remote signal-monitoring (of up to 16 enabled on the unit) via a freely available software upgrade. These audio signal monitoring probes are complemented by a hardware option card which adds video signal monitoring to the mix, along with a full 16 channels of audio. The hardware option card itself is further complemented by an openGear monitor-on-a-card that ships standard with SDI, but which includes optional AoIP (Ravenna/AES67 or Dante) and ST2110 remote monitoring.

The openGear card is a significant innovation designed to support remote monitoring needs for infrastructure like out-of-town datacenters, which typically don’t have operators who can stand in front of an in-rack monitor.

Their most important product launch since the 2019 release of their flagship iAM-12G-SDI, Dolby Atmos and MPEG-2 capable AV monitor, Mavric is a suite of 3 applications which may be purchased individually, or as a complete solution.

Remote monitoring enables multiple users to hear audio, watch video, and view meters, loudness, plus data from one or more signal probes in any global location. Information is directly accessible on a desktop browser, laptop, or on a tablet or smartphone, via the Mavric app for iOS & Android devices.

Alerts continuously monitors a configurable selection of audio and video signals, for occurrence of predetermined error conditions, and sends operator groups automated alerts upon detection of those error conditions (including via a mobile app page), to help instantly identify the source of a problem.

Conferencing allows for seamless integrated communications across remote locations between on-site and off-site personnel. It supports both person-to-person audio & video calling, plus instant group calls on a dedicated, private, and secure channel.

Mavric can be deployed on-premise, in the Cloud or as a hybrid installation, with secure encrypted communications across all interfaces and signal sources. Alternatively, a service entirely hosted and managed by Wohler is available.

“Wohler is delighted to continue our tradition of innovating on behalf of our customers with the launch of Mavric. Mavric is a quantum step-up in our offerings, which enables our customers to extend their broadcast monitoring systems across global locations, across teams of remote operators, and across the entire spectrum of baseband and IP signal types,” said CEO Makarand Karanjkar.