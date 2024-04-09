Accedo, Brightcove and JUMP support Al Sharqiya Group to launch SVOD service

Accedo and Brightcove have collaborated with Al Sharqiya Group to enhance its 1001 OTT streaming service with the introduction of one of Iraq’s first subscription video-on-demand platforms, alongside live linear channels.

Sharqiya’s expansion through its support of 1001 marks a significant milestone in the region’s media landscape.

Initially launched in March 2023 as an advertising-supported video-on-demand service, 1001 caters to Arabic-speaking audiences worldwide, offering a diverse range of high-quality, localized video content in both Arabic and English. The introduction of the SVOD platform is a strategic move to complement the existing AVOD service, providing consumers with ad-free access to premium content. Developed in partnership with leading content platform providers OSN+, Rotana, and Starzplay, the SVOD platform offers an extensive catalog of content for on-demand viewing, catering to the evolving preferences of today’s viewers.

In collaboration with technology partners Brightcove and Jump Data Driven Video, Accedo is delivering an end-to-end OTT application solution, designed to provide Sharqiya’s customers with an attractive, bespoke SVOD experience. The video service, developed by Accedo, will be powered by Brightcove’s award-winning global streaming technology solution and will rely on JUMP Insights and Personaliser for advanced analytics, insights, and recommendations.

Mohsen Khairaldin Garcia, Co-Founder and CEO at 1001, commented “Expanding our services to include an SVOD platform signifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in Iraq and beyond. Through our collaboration with Accedo, we aspire to position 1001 as a leading destination for entertainment in the Middle East, providing our Iraqi and Arabic-speaking audience with access to our wide array of content for enjoyment and exploration.”

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo added: “The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of technology and entertainment in the Middle East, signalling a new era of digital media consumption. As consumers increasingly demand flexibility and convenience in accessing content, the introduction of one of Iraq’s first SVOD platforms sets a benchmark for innovation and customer-centricity in the region’s media industry.”

Justin Barrett, SVP of EMEA and APAC, Brightcove, said: “The partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering audiences with immersive, personalized streaming experiences that redefine entertainment. With a focus on viewer engagement and satisfaction, Brightcove — alongside our partners — is prepared to create an engaging OTT experience for Al Sharqiya with our advanced streaming platform to help them reach new audiences, deepen engagement, and maximize content monetization to provide high-quality entertainment in Iraq and beyond.”