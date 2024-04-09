Alfalite showcases new UHD Finepix AlfaCOB LED panels at NAB 2024

Alfalite, Europe’s only LED display manufacturer, is pleased to announce its participation at NAB Show 2024, where the Spanish company will be present at its partner FOR-A’s booth C4507 showing for the first time its new Alfalite UHD Finepix AlfaCOB LED panels for critical environments such as government and corporate control rooms, as well as broadcast and virtual set applications. The show will be held from 13-17 April at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Finepix UHD panels with pixel pitches from 0.6 to 1.8mm are manufactured with AlfaCOB, an evolution of the brand’s successful ORIM technology, for MicroLED or MIP (MiniLED in Package) mounting. They feature a lifetime of more than 100,000 hours, an extraordinary horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175 degrees, 16:9 aspect ratio, low power consumption and excellent resistance to impact, liquids, chemicals and fire.

In addition, the Alfalite Modularpix Pro ORIM and Alfalite Litepix ORIM 1.9 panels with ORIM technology will also be present at the US show.

“Micro LED is truly next-generation technology,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Americas. “The ability to choose from Alfalite’s MIP, COB and ORIM technologies gives customers added flexibility and the ability create dynamic displays at any size with ultra-high resolution”.

Visitors to the FOR-A booth at NAB 2024 will also be able to see AlfaArt, the new digital art proposal created by Alfalite together with Spanish artist César Yagüe. It is a large format LED display solution with moving ambient artwork and dedicated state-of-the-art media players, turning each screen into a digital work of art through NFT technology.

“We look forward to welcoming the visitors to NAB 2024 and would like to thank FOR-A for the opportunity to showcase our solutions at their booth during the show, as well as for their confidence in the outstanding distribution agreement reached to represent Alfalite in the APAC, EMEA, NA and LATAM territories,” said Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite.

Since FOR-A became a strategic partner of Alfalite last year, the two companies have worked togeteher to integrate Alfalite’s LED panels with a wide range of FOR-A products, creating a complete live video production ecosystem.