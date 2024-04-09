Scripps News announces five new programs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Scripps News is set to debut five new programs in April 2024.

“Scripps News on the Scene” airs weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. eastern beginning Monday, April 1, 2024. Each weekday, anchor Del Walters along with Scripps News national reporters and local correspondents, will take you to breaking news and live events across the country.

“Trump on Trial” will air weeknights from 7:30 to 8 p.m. starting Monday, April 15, 2024. Each day Chris Nguyen, correspondents Alex Miller and Ava-joye Burnett and former Manhattan prosecutor Michael Scotto will analyze the developments from court that could shape the future of the country. “Trump on Trial” will replace 30 minutes of “The Debrief.”

“Scripps NewsLine” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. beginning Monday, April 22, 2024. Anchored by Lauren Magarino, this show will thoroughly examine a single topic of the day, providing in-depth storytelling on a range of subjects from hard news to talkers of the day in American culture. This show, along with “America Tonight,” will effectively replace “Scripps News Tonight.”

“Scripps News National Report” will air weekdays at 5 p.m. Eastern beginning late April 2024. Anchors Nguyen and Christian Bryant will look at the big stories impacting the nation from Washington, D.C. to Hollywood – and cities and towns in between. “Scripps News National Report” will feature national stories that affect local communities, and the local stories that will influence the national scene. It will replace a 5 p.m. block of “Scripps News Live.”

“America Tonight” will air weeknights at 8 p.m. eastern beginning late April. Anchor Maritsa Georgiou will look at America’s news tonight and how it will influence American lives tomorrow with reports from Scripps News national and local correspondents.

Anchors misplaced by the schedule changes have been reassigned new shows.

The new shows supplement Scripps News’ robust lineup of programs. In January 2024, Scripps News debuted three shows focusing on the politics and economy:

“The Race Weekend” airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays features correspondents from Scripps and Politico, the program breaks down the biggest political headlines with context, depth and independent analysis.

“The Race,” anchored by Chance Seales, which also includes contributions from Politico journalists, airs weekdays at 6 p.m. “The Race” provides a fact-based perspective on where each political party stands and how decisions affect voters.

“Main & Wall” airs weekdays at 4 p.m. eastern and focuses on the intersection of Wall Street and Main Street, offering viewers an understanding of how news of the day may sway their finances and their lives. The show is anchored by Chris Stewart and Nguyen.

Scripps News is available via connected TV apps as well as over-the-air signals on stations across the country. The network has roots in the digital news venture Newsy, which switched from “multi-perspective” news coverage to offering a linear stream of news. It rebranded as Scripps News in January 2023 after switching to OTA from cable, satellite and digital distribution in 2021.

It is owned by E.W. Scripps Company, which acquired Newsy in 2014 for $35 million.