Triveni Digital introduces station manager to simplify ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 operations

Triveni Digital announced the launch of the state-of-the-art Station Manager that simplifies the operation and delivery of NextGen TV and ATSC 1.0 services. At the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Triveni Digital will unveil the new industry-first management system that provides a single interface for configuration, control, and monitoring of ATSC 3.0, ATSC 1.0, and virtual channels broadcast chains.

“The Station Manager underscores our commitment to making operations easier for broadcasters,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “With the Station Manager, broadcast engineers can now centralize ATSC 3.0, ATSC 1.0, and virtual channel workflows, gaining greater control over the broadcast chain and saving time on critical tasks.”

The Station Manager offers control over every step of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast chain, including encoding, ROUTE/MMTP server, gateway, statmux, usage metering, delivery, and service availability. As a result, broadcasters save significant time by not having to separately configure and manage NextGen TV equipment.

Offering a single, easy-to-use interface for controlling Triveni Digital and third-party ATSC 3.0, ATSC 1.0, and virtual channel solutions, the Station Manager simplifies NextGen TV operations. The system can manage fully redundant chains, ensuring flawless delivery of ATSC 3.0 services. The Station Manager also provides control and health monitoring for ATSC 1.0 broadcast environments.

Heartland Video Systems, a trusted broadcast systems integrator involved in a significant percentage of ATSC 3.0 deployments, is supporting the new Station Manager. “Station engineers are struggling with the intricate complexities of managing NextGen TV services,” said Dennis Klas, owner of Heartland Video Systems. “It’s also important that TV stations make ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 broadcasts as well as virtual channels simpler to operate and maintain. We are excited to see Triveni Digital tackle this industry problem and provide a state-of-the-art management system. Given their decades of industry experience and technology and standards leadership, Triveni Digital is well poised to help broadcasters efficiently run their ATSC 3.0, ATSC 1.0, and virtual channel services.”

The Station Manager will be available in both cloud and on-premises deployment options. Triveni Digital will demonstrate the Station Manager at the 2024 NAB Show in booth W3051.