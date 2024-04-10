Limecraft and Ooona partner to provide AI subtitling

Mediatech innovators Limecraft and Ooona, the global provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization industry, are pleased to announce a partnership that embeds Limecraft’s powerful Media Intelligence at the core of Ooona’s media localization platform.

Limecraft was the first player in the industry to offer fully automated AI subtitling and has since perfected its spotting algorithm. Well-known broadcasters and streaming platforms are already making significant time and cost savings with its solution to create high-quality subtitles from transcripts with a single button press.

With content producers creating ever-increasing amounts of content and looking to extend the reach of their content, semi-automated processes have proved to be more efficient and cost effective when it comes to subtitle production. Recent measurements show that the combination of Limecraft and Ooona reduces the time required to create subtitles by as much as 80%.

“When we first started talking with Ooona, we were about to cross the threshold of 2% error rate in dialogue accuracy,” notes Maarten Verwaest, Limecraft’s co-founder. “We have since smashed that benchmark and now offer industry-leading levels of accuracy and, by association, efficiency. We are very pleased that our solution is being integrated into the Ooona toolkit and experienced by an even wider user base. Customers should not have to worry about the technical integration of individual applications. Both Ooona and Limecraft are committed to providing seamless integration in terms of performance and user experience. By taking care of technical complexity, we free up valuable time for our users to concentrate on more creative tasks.”

“We are continuously working on enhancing the automation functionalities we offer in our toolkit,” comments Alex Yoffe, Ooona Tools Product Manager. “Human language technologies are a big part of this puzzle: speech recognition, machine translation and synthetic voices too.”

“Limecraft has done a great job offering best-in-class speech recognition technologies for the subtitling use case,” adds Wayne Garb, co-founder and CEO at Ooona. “We are committed to improving customer experience through partnerships like these and are very happy to add Limecraft to the third-party technologies we make available to our users.”