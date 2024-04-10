LiveU Cloud Channels Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

LiveU, a leader in live IP-video and remote production solutions, today announced the availability of LiveU Cloud Channels on AWS Marketplace, enabling innovative ground-to-cloud productions and rapid deployment of LiveU’s EcoSystem from the Amazon Web Services cloud.

With this move, customers can easily add Cloud Channels to their cloud workflows utilizing their existing AWS commitment spend, providing them with seamless access to LiveU’s exceptionally reliable bonded IP-video contribution solutions.

LiveU’s Cloud Channels bring LiveU’s field-proven video contribution solutions to the cloud. The cloud-based decoders allow users to seamlessly interconnect high-quality, low latency live video feeds from the field with their chosen cloud-based production platforms. By integrating LiveU’s Cloud Channel into the AWS Marketplace, users can combine the resiliency of LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport), underpinning all LiveU solutions, with the security of the AWS infrastructure. All LiveU solutions are managed via the nerve center of the EcoSystem – LiveU Central – a unified control tool, accessible from anywhere and already listed in the AWS solutions library.

Joining the Marketplace represents the next step in LiveU’s AWS Partner Network path, kicked off last year. LiveU’s ground-to-cloud solution, including its multi-camera LU800 encoders and remote production tools, will be demonstrated on the AWS booth at NAB Show in Las Vegas (#W1701).

Gideon Gilboa, Chief Product Officer, LiveU, said, “We’re delighted that our solutions have been included in the AWS Marketplace. Our Cloud Channel technology represents the industry-standard, professional way of moving video into a cloud environment, from where live content can be output over a range of protocols. As our customers increase their cloud production volume, they need a simple way to bring live content from the ground directly to their own cloud production environments. By launching cloud channels on AWS Marketplace, we not only let them do that but make the scale up of any cloud production very simple. Customers can leverage their AWS agreement, enjoying any framework discounts, while combining the best video bonding option with their existing workflows. Their live streaming operations can also be scaled elastically based on demand.”

Gilboa continued, “With our Cloud Channels in AWS Marketplace, the preferred solution for those seeking creative and operational freedom is even more accessible. Our ‘ground-to-cloud‘ solution makes cloud live production straight forward and optimizes existing cloud workflows, which benefits all types of organizations, from Tier 1/AAA productions to nimble, lightweight content creation. The ease and speed of deployment, coupled with the commercial simplicity that comes from being accessible via AWS Marketplace will help our customers produce more great content, for less.”

To access LiveU Cloud Channels on AWS Marketplace, log-in to see the purchase options and get started. The channels are available immediately in the US with other territories to follow.

LiveU’s complete IP-video EcoSystem – spanning contribution, production, and distribution – will be demonstrated on the NAB Show LiveU booth (LVCC South Hall Lower – #SL5105).