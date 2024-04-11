MNC Software and SuiteLife Systems merge to create Leeward Software

MNC Software and SuiteLife Systems, two real-time broadcast monitoring and control solutions providers, have merged, forming a formidable and strategic alliance. The newly formed entity, Leeward Software, will make its debut at NAB Show 2024 (booth #W2367) from April 14-17 in Las Vegas.

The merger is a natural succession to a long-standing partnership, as the two companies have successfully collaborated on numerous projects since 2022. Leeward Software is the culmination of a shared vision and a powerhouse poised to transform how broadcasters, telecommunication network providers, production facilities, studios, and media tech companies monitor and control the functional health of their complex networks, infrastructure, buildings, and systems. With thousands of installations across the US and around the globe, as well as a combined legacy of excellence and shared commitment to innovation, Leeward Software is strategically positioned to serve the evolving needs of its customers across diverse media markets and ecosystems.

By harnessing the combined expertise and resources of MNC Software and SuiteLife Systems, the company will offer a more comprehensive suite of network management, monitoring, and control solutions that address a wider range of needs and applications. This merger unlocks synergies that will bring greater value to customers, employees, and partners. Whether organizations require system monitoring in extreme and remote locations, a broadcast studio environment, or cloud and cloud-hybrid distribution, customers can now access a broader range of solutions and services to address monitoring and control challenges and optimize their workflows.

Both companies have over 45 years of combined industry experience serving the broadcast and media industries, and together their talent, expertise, resources, and technology offers more breadth, depth, and scale to customers worldwide. Leeward Software aims to help customers improve operational efficiencies, elevate operational confidence, and provide the right-fit scalable solutions and deployments for the highest levels of operational visibility and transparency across an entire organization.

Whether preempting fault event occurrences or enhancing troubleshooting and recovery, the company’s comprehensive solutions — including Axess, Mosaic, and Tessera software and GPX Pro hardware — put every process, domain, and facility under an intuitive and customizable single-pane-of-glass monitoring view.

“We are thrilled to announce the formation of Leeward Software,” commented James Bloomfield, President of MNC Software. “Our strategic vision and priorities are aligned, and by leveraging our combined strengths, we can empower our customers to achieve new levels of network performance, reliability, and security.”

“This merger is a transformative milestone for both companies and for the broader monitoring and control market,” added Nigel Brownett, President of SuiteLife Systems. “We have the right balance of complementary solutions, skills, and diversity to drive innovation and growth, and I am truly excited about the future we will build together and deliver for our customers, employees, and partners.”