Solid State Logic launches System T Cloud, virtualized mixing solution for broadcast audio
Solid State Logic announced the launch of System T Cloud, a pioneering virtualized audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast. Delivering the premium audio quality, feature set, and interface that System T hardware users are accustomed to, System T Cloud is a complete and comprehensive broadcast audio solution. The platform offers unprecedented flexibility and scalability, enabling seamless management of live productions from multiple venues via the cloud.
Virtualized processing
Cloud-based, or virtualized, audio processing presents the next significant step forward in production technology, offering substantial benefits to broadcasters and service providers. Operational costs are minimized by reducing physical hardware onsite, while idle resource capacity can be utilized more efficiently. The ability to easily manage multiple live events in various geographical locations from a single control room reduces travel and lowers the carbon footprint of production operations.
Proof of concept events
Over the past two years, Solid State Logic and fellow Audiotonix manufacturer, Calrec have been working closely with leading broadcasters to gain invaluable insights into their production needs, particularly in harnessing cloud-based processing and virtualized control. Through a series of successful proof-of-concept (PoC) events, encompassing both shadow and live-to-air productions, SSL and Calrec have co-developed virtualized DSP capabilities. Today, Solid State Logic proudly unveil System T Cloud, a fully-fledged cloud system created to address the real-world needs of broadcasters, now and into the future.
Cloud production for large-scale broadcast
System T Cloud offers truly flexible capabilities with virtualized processing, control and audio routing. It provides up to 256 processing paths, supporting stereo, 5.1 and immersive formats, all controlled via hardware or software interfaces from any location. With a fully integrated Dante Connect implementation, the Virtual Tempest Engine offers 256×256 inputs and outputs, with audio routing control managed directly from the UI and stored and recalled with the showfile. Across a distributed production architecture, any combination of hardware and software control interfaces can be utilized, offering a unified operator experience.
System T Cloud features:
- Cloud instances of the Virtual Tempest DSP Engine.
- Cloud instances of the Tempest Control App.
- 256 processing paths.
- Full immersive formats up to 7.1.4 with 9.1.6 monitoring.
- Dante Connect cloud audio transport and routing.
- 256×256 Dante Connect connectivity on Virtual Tempest Engine.
- NDI conversion options.
- Hardware and/or software control positions located anywhere.
- Control positions in multiple locations simultaneously.
Categories
Audio Mixing & Audio Consoles, Broadcast Audio, Industry Feed, NAB Show
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.