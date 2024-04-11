Solid State Logic launches System T Cloud, virtualized mixing solution for broadcast audio

Solid State Logic announced the launch of System T Cloud, a pioneering virtualized audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast. Delivering the premium audio quality, feature set, and interface that System T hardware users are accustomed to, System T Cloud is a complete and comprehensive broadcast audio solution. The platform offers unprecedented flexibility and scalability, enabling seamless management of live productions from multiple venues via the cloud.

Virtualized processing

Cloud-based, or virtualized, audio processing presents the next significant step forward in production technology, offering substantial benefits to broadcasters and service providers. Operational costs are minimized by reducing physical hardware onsite, while idle resource capacity can be utilized more efficiently. The ability to easily manage multiple live events in various geographical locations from a single control room reduces travel and lowers the carbon footprint of production operations.

Proof of concept events

Over the past two years, Solid State Logic and fellow Audiotonix manufacturer, Calrec have been working closely with leading broadcasters to gain invaluable insights into their production needs, particularly in harnessing cloud-based processing and virtualized control. Through a series of successful proof-of-concept (PoC) events, encompassing both shadow and live-to-air productions, SSL and Calrec have co-developed virtualized DSP capabilities. Today, Solid State Logic proudly unveil System T Cloud, a fully-fledged cloud system created to address the real-world needs of broadcasters, now and into the future.

Cloud production for large-scale broadcast

System T Cloud offers truly flexible capabilities with virtualized processing, control and audio routing. It provides up to 256 processing paths, supporting stereo, 5.1 and immersive formats, all controlled via hardware or software interfaces from any location. With a fully integrated Dante Connect implementation, the Virtual Tempest Engine offers 256×256 inputs and outputs, with audio routing control managed directly from the UI and stored and recalled with the showfile. Across a distributed production architecture, any combination of hardware and software control interfaces can be utilized, offering a unified operator experience.

System T Cloud features: