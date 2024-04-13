Avid offers new tech harnessing AI and third-party integrations to accelerate production workflows at NAB 2024

At the NAB Show 2024, Avid will debut a broad range of software products and solutions that empower the world’s leading video and audio media creators in television, film and news with enhanced collaboration and open, integrated workflows.

Avid CEO Wellford Dillard explains, “We’re looking forward to sharing with the industry how we’re continuing to drive innovation that enables our customers to stay ahead of the ceaseless demand for content, and positively transforms the way they meet the challenge of producing premium content for news, sports, television and films.”

Sharing Avid’s vision for the future of media creation

Visitors to the company’s booth #SU2014 will experience Avid’s Inspiration Station, offering open sessions that demonstrate the “art of the possible” while laying out Avid’s future vision for media production.

Hosted hourly throughout Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, these sessions will showcase Avid Ada AI-powered tools, accelerating creative workflows across a broad range of media production use cases. The sessions will also demonstrate how Avid’s alliance partners are extending the capabilities of Avid’s craft editing tool Media Composer with API-powered workflows, including “lens to first edit” with Haivision, First Mile and Marquis; dailies with Autodesk Flow Capture; lightweight asset management with ioMoVo; ingest and archive with Spectra Logic; VFX with Doom Solutions; and integration with Storage DNA.

From the idea to the audience — collaborative news production from anywhere

Avid will present the latest innovations around its comprehensive digital-first, end-to-end news production solution, MediaCentral. New capabilities include enhanced browser-based editing with audio waveforms, more powerful search tools, Blueprint Builder for workflow plannings, enhancements to the Rundown app, plus new AI enhancements powered by Avid Ada. Avid will also demonstrate an end-to-end workflow using MediaCentral’s Planning and Collaboration apps, MediaCentral Newsroom Management – spanning story creation, writing, review and approval, and publishing to digital and social channels.

Stream IO

The latest release of Avid’s software-based ingest and playout solution Stream IO will also be demonstrated. Ideal for production teams transitioning from SDI to IP, and looking to take advantage of cloud and hybrid workflows, Stream IO supports a broad range of formats from low resolution proxy up to UHD, in two-, four- and eight-channel configurations for ingest and playout. Stream IO now features added support for the creation of playlists within its web-based interface, expanded options for its on-screen display, and greater resilience with the addition of RaidZ1 storage protection.

Boosting creativity through the power of AI with Avid Ada

While Avid has been delivering innovative adaptations of AI technologies that accelerate creativity and enhance efficiency for more than a decade, at NAB 2024 the company will show how its technology roadmap is now accelerating new applications of AI that unleash creative intelligence with a human-in-the-loop approach.

Demonstrations will showcase how Avid Ada is harnessing the power of AI technologies to automate speech-to-text transcription, summarization, and language translation. They’ll also show the many AI-powered tools already in Avid solutions today – such as PhraseFind AI and ScriptSync AI in Avid Media Composer, facial detection and scene recognition in Avid MediaCentral, plus a preview of transcription services and recommendation engines.

There will also be a demo showing how journalists editing in the web-based MediaCentral Cloud UX can write a script, record voiceover to the timeline, then ask the AI service to identify relevant footage that matches a selected section of the story.

Create compelling stories faster

Avid will be presenting the latest features of Media Composer, highlighting its open, collaborative, efficient workflows. Innovation demos will showcase Avid’s upcoming SaaS-based collaboration tool, which enables real-time collaboration with Microsoft Teams, for virtualized edit sessions from anywhere. In addition, new workflow integrations will be featured from third-party solutions such as Autodesk Flow Capture and Doom Solutions, enabled by the latest Media Composer Panel SDK (Software Development Kit).

Innovating sound for picture workflows

Visitors to the booth will also see how Avid Pro Tools is continuing to lead the audio postproduction market with expanded features for dialog, re-recording, ADR, and mixing, with previews of several new features, including:

ARA integration of essential audio post plugins like iZotope RX, Synchro Arts VocAlign, and Sound Radix Auto Align

Dropbox Replay integration with Pro Tools to accelerate review and approval workflows

Best-in-class immersive audio workflows, including live re-renders for Dolby Atmos, leveraging Pro Tools’ internal renderer

Dialog workflow enhancements like track markers, memory locations, and more

Saving of Pro Tools sessions as Media Composer-compatible files, complete with sample-accurate volume and pan information, markers, and more

Drag and drop of Pro Tools sessions directly into Media Composer bins

Avid Nexis has deepened its storage support for audio production enabling multi-room facilities to work more seamlessly between rooms. When paired with Avid’s latest audio interface MTRX II and Avid control surfaces, Avid solutions will continue to provide the fastest, most fluid workflow for scaling audio post.

Open Avid workflows across NAB Show 2024

Avid’s commitment to openness has empowered hundreds of partners and developers to deliver integrations that extend and optimize customer workflows. In addition to the third-party integrations with Media Composer, Avid will also highlight third-party apps available on its MediaCentral news platform including:

AI-driven transcript and caption creation, and language translations from Traco and Digital Nirvana

Avid Edit On Demand “lens to first edit” integrations with Sony and Marquis for proxy workflows and high-resolution file transfers

X.News which allows users to incorporate social media content into their story creation and rundown.

Avid partners will also showcase workflows possible on Avid platforms throughout the NAB show floor including Aveco (studio automation), SwXtch and Glookast (remote cloud editing), and more. Avid is proud to be working with so many amazing partners all of whom help our customers to realize operational efficiency and enhanced creativity.