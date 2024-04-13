CueScript celebrating 10 years at NAB Show

CueScript is turning 10 at NAB 2024. The leading developer of award-winning professional teleprompting solutions, for both studio and field use, has been serving industries ranging from Pro AV environments to Broadcast studios and networks since 2014 when it was founded by Michael Accardi and Brian Larter, both long-time veterans of the teleprompting business. The Company is celebrating a decade of innovation at this year’s show with a significantly enriched platform, and thanking customers, friends, and colleagues with a booth reception on Monday, April 15th.

CueScript made its first official appearance at NAB 2014 with the intent of bringing a new kind of prompter company, one that placed emphasis on both unparalleled service and cutting-edge technology, to the industry’s largest gathering of broadcasters. CueScript launched that year with a modest product line and a corporate mission steeped in unparalleled support. The Company’s platform has since increased from 4 products to include more than a dozen monitors, prompters and hoods, a series of software and controls – including the unique and award-winning CueTALK Cloud, plus its own set of mounts, accessories, and speech prompters. In 2015, responding to an industry transitioning to IP, the Company introduced CueiT software, followed by IP-based prompters in 2018. Over the past decade, the industry has acknowledged many CueScript innovations with accolades and awards.

US operations were originally based in Fairfield CT, but the company soon outgrew its location and moved to a larger facility in Stratford. The new space accommodates a full inventory of equipment ready for immediate shipping, and enough room for CueScript’s expanding team. On the other side of the pond, CueScript maintains headquarters in Epsom, UK to serve and support Europe and the rest of the world. From its first sale 10 years ago, CueScript prompters are now found in broadcast studios, networks and field operations, educational institutions, corporate settings, and houses of worship in every corner of the globe.

Explained Accardi, “The majority of our team comes from backgrounds rich in teleprompting, and we all share the same mission: deliver cutting-edge, quality technology backed by unparalleled service and support. Industry knowledge and technical expertise are important, but an exceptional, enjoyable, and low stress CueScript experience is in our DNA. We back that up with live customer support, 24/7/365 – anywhere, anytime. Even at 10 years old, we are still the new kids on the block, but with very old-fashioned values – the customer comes first. Always.”

At this NAB, CueScript is showing an enriched platform with many additions that are totally unique in the industry. Every single product, upgrade or enhancement is designed for ease-of-use and built to withstand normal studio wear-and-tear, or abuse in the field, including CueFlip -a smart folding field prompter and talent monitor, CueVue – a mini prompting system, SayiT – voice activated prompting software, CSMV222 – a 22” 4×3 prompter, and CueTALK Cloud for prompting over the public internet.

Adds Accardi, “Our veteran team of professionals knows the business of broadcasting. We know a fully functioning prompter is the difference between an engaged audience and a devasting disconnect, and we’ve worked hard to earn our reputation as a service-oriented, technology forward prompter provider. This year we are showing a line-up that ensures a pristine prompting experience, in the studio or in the field.

“We’ve got a lot to celebrate in 2024. We have the best customers, best products, and the best team in the business. But don’t take our word for it – come see for yourself.”

