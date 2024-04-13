Mediaproxy highlights ATSC 3.0 monitoring solution at NAB Show 2024

Mediaproxy, the global standard for software-based IP compliance solutions, will be back in Las Vegas for this year’s NAB Show with the latest version of LogServer, the industry-leading compliance monitoring solution. Its multi-format, multi-standard feature set will be fully demonstrated, with particular focus on support for ATSC 3.0 on Booth W1322.

NextGen ATSC 3.0 channels are continuing to roll out in the US and the 2024 NAB Show will reflect the ongoing adoption of this suite of standards for terrestrial television broadcasting. Based on the same IP backbone as the major streaming media platforms currently in use today, ATSC 3.0 is intended to combine Over-the-Air broadcast with Over-the-Top (OTT) services.

LogServer now provides comprehensive compliance, monitoring and analysis for ATSC 3.0 streams. Mediaproxy has developed an advanced software-based technique for processing inhouse packager output (STLTP) and off-air transmission (DASH ROUTE) formats including decryption (A3SA). This allows engineers to easily and cost-effectively work with those new formats using LogServer’s familiar user interface technologies for review, monitoring and real-time analysis.

LogServer also conforms to the other main standards in use by broadcasters and streamers, including SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications), for the transport of media over IP networks, and SCTE, which covers dynamic ad insertion. The newest version will be on display at the NAB Show, with demonstrations of cloud operation in addition to working with clustering decentralized systems on IP networks. Also on display will be the Monwall multiviewer, which, in conjunction with LogServer, provides next-generation multiviewing.

“NextGen ATSC 3.0 continues to grow as the new, future-proof standard and platform for IP-based broadcasting in the US,” comments Mediaproxy’s chief executive, Erik Otto. “This year’s NAB Show will be a showcase for both this important technology and Mediaproxy’s elegant, powerful and yet cost-effective software-based solution for comprehensive ATSC 3.0 monitoring.”