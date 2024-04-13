TMT Insights and BitPress join forces on cloud migration and enrichment of titles and catalogs

TMT Insights and Bitpress announced that they have formed a partnership to offer content owners and distributors a managed service solution. This cloud-based solution accelerates cloud migrations by streamlining and automating the identification, analysis, and conformance of inbound media assets required for high-volume catalog reconciliation and bulk distribution projects.

“Media and entertainment companies can now have greater confidence in the quality and integrity of inbound video and audio files and ancillary components being ingested into their supply chains,” says Russ Moffat, Bitpress Partner. “We’re delighted to join with TMT to offer a robust set of technologies combined with deep domain expertise and sophisticated workflows to process every content repository faster while achieving the highest quality standards.”

This comprehensive solution brings together the partners’ respective technologies and expertise, enabling companies to decrease the time it takes to reconcile large asset catalogs and archives. TMT Insights offers professional services, such as full end-to-end management of the archive migration, including the design, build, and deployment of the technology and workflows required.

As a leader in automating high-volume post-production workflows, Bitpress contributes a suite of applications that transform content libraries into high-quality assets ready for distribution on any platform. The Bitpress portfolio includes VideoPress, AudioPress, AdPress, SubPress, and MasterPress applications. VideoPress automates video analysis and normalization of high-volume media content to ensure optimal picture quality for digital distribution. AudioPress automates audio synchronization by conforming alternate audio tracks to a guide track with QC functionality, exponentially faster than manual methods.

TMT’s Professional Services team will kick off the onboarding process by designing, implementing, and overseeing the entire end-to-end project on behalf of customers. From a single user-friendly interface, the solution streamlines and expedites the entire workflow, including the organization, identification, matching, conforming, and reconciliation of all inbound media elements, far faster and more reliably than could ever be accomplished as a manual process. Additional benefits accrue when TMT’s Polaris operational management platform is deployed as well for the control and management of broader, on-going business-as-usual supply chain workflows.

“By eliminating legacy junk drawers and establishing best practices for managing inventory going forward, content owners can reduce the time it takes to reconcile and conform their massive asset catalogs and archives for faster, more efficient cloud migration and distribution,” says Brian Kenworthy, Vice President of Media Operations at TMT Insights.