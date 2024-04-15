‘Tamron Hall’ renewed for sixth season

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Tamron Hall” has been renewed for a sixth season.

The new season of the syndicated talk show, produced and distributed by Disney Entertainment Distribution, was announced on April 15, 2024 (earlier in April 2024, the show was forced to skip airing a new episode after a fire broke out on its kitchen set).

“From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow!” said host Tamron Hall in a statement. “Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together.”

Launched in September 2019 as a vehicle for former NBC anchor Hall, the show is expected to be carried on select ABC-owned stations as well as stations part of Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, Nexstar Media Group, Tegna, Gray Television and Allen Media Group.

In 2003, the show was moved under the purview of ABC News; the network’s news division is also responsible for “The View,” a daytime talker carried on the ABC network.

“Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most-talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world. We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because Tamron Hall is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in the statement.

Renewing “Tamron Hall” for another season will likely help many stations keep their afternoon schedules consistent after CBS announced it would end “The Talk” in December 2024. The network is widely expected to fill that timeslot with a soap opera called “The Gates.”

Both “Tamron Hall” and “The Talk” air at the same time on many stations.