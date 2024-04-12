CBS cancels ‘The Talk’ after 15 seasons

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS’s daytime talk show “The Talk” will end its 15-year run in December 2024.

The network announced the show’s cancellation April 12, 2024.

Back in March 2024, the network announced it would be developing a soap opera called “The Gates” via its partnership with the NAACP and P&G Studios and indicated it would air on CBS.

That, in turn, sparked speculation that “The Talk” would be canceled at some point in favor of “The Gates,” which portrays a “wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community.”

CBS has not officially confirmed that “The Gates” will take over “The Talk” timeslot, but it seems like a likely move.

“The Talk” was created by actress Sara Gilbert, of “Roseanne” fame, who envisioned the show as a conversation between mothers.

It beat out several other options to replace soap “As the World Turns.”

For its first nine seasons, the show featured an all-female cast, though men would appear as guest co-hosts.

The show broke from that format in 2021 by adding Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila. They are joined by Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood, a cast that has been in place since Season 12.

Underwood is the show’s longest-tenured co-host, having been with it since Season 2.

Season 12 also saw the show adding Morales, a former anchor at NBC News who relocated the west coast in 2016 to host “Access Hollywood” while also appearing on “Today.”

She left NBC completely in 2021, though some episodes of “Dateline” produced prior to her departure still aired after she was officially gone.

“The Talk” attracted its share of controversy over the years — including after Les Moonves, the former chair and CEO of CBS and husband to “The Talk” co-host Julie Chen, was forced out after he was accused of multiple incidents of sexual misconduct spanning several decades. He has maintained his innocence and denied the allegations.

He was ultimately fired by CBS in 2018. Chen announced in September 2018 she would depart “The Talk” in order to spend more time with her husband and family. She did not specifically mention the accusations but notably signed off the pre-recorded statement by referring to herself as “Julie Chen Moonves.”

Chen was one of the show’s original co-hosts. She continues to host CBS’s “Big Brother.”

The next round of controversy came after Sharon Osbourne, also an OG, was forced out in 2021 after a series of accusations of racist and offensive comments surfaced. Osbourne, who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, would go on to host another daytime chat show on British TV network TalkTV, also called “The Talk.”

In 2019, “The Talk” debuted a completely revamped set after using variations of its original set since it launched.

It also began using augmented reality to add virtual elements to its studio, particularly as teases heading into breaks.