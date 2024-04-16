CNBC launches ‘The More You Know’ campaign on financial literacy

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ahead of Financial Literacy Month in April 2024, CNBC and NBCU’s iconic, award-winning PSA campaign, ‘The More You Know” launched a new, bilingual social media campaign for English and Spanish-speaking audiences to highlight the importance of financial literacy.

Featuring more than a dozen CNBC journalists from the network’s business day shows, CNBC en Español, and CNBC Make It, all share financial literacy tips and personal anecdotes to help empower and inspire others to achieve their own ambitions.

The campaign will run throughout April across CNBC, The More You Know and NBCU social media channels. The campaign rolls out as both CNBC and The More You Know prepare to celebrate 35 years of service to their audiences.

As part of its Financial Literacy Month efforts, CNBC recently unveiled its new Global Financial Wellness Advisory Board to help CNBC empower, uplift and prepare the next generation of audiences for a global economy. For more information about CNBC’s financial literacy and personal finance information, please visit CNBC Your Money and CNBC en Español.

NBCUniversal’s “The More You Know” PSA campaign educates, encourages, and inspires people of all ages to take an active role in improving the world we live in. This award-winning, 35-year-old PSA campaign has featured everyone from former U.S. Presidents and First Ladies, to acclaimed actors and comedians, to decorated athletes, to America’s most trusted journalists. “The More You Know” highlights NBCUniversal’s commitment to supporting equity and access in our communities through the art of storytelling.

TMYK first launched on NBC back in 1989, following a six-year run of “One to Grown On” PSAs on the network.

Over the years, the campaign has spotlighted numerous issues.

In 2016, NBC renamed its E/I Saturday morning block using “The More You Know.”

Advertisement

The brand got an updated logo design in 2023, retaining the signature shooting star element.

CNBC, meanwhile, also launched in 1989, using its full name of Consumer News and Business Channel.

In December 2012, CNBC unveiled a new logo that features both the updated peacock icon that has been rolling out across NBCU properties and new logotype in the network’s bespoke NBC Tinker font.

The 2023 version of the TMYK logo does not, however, appear to use Tinker. It also does not directly use the NBC peacock, though the element is suggested at through its colorful palette, rough outline and in other parts of the brand.