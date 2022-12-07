NBC network confirms it’s switching to a redrawn peacock icon, updated type

NBC has confirmed to NewscastStudio that it’s rolling out changes to its iconic peacock logo and accompanying logotype.

The changes started rolling out quietly throughout the fall and began popping up in pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed promos as well, but has yet to be fully rolled out.

Speculation about a possible forthcoming redesign has been circulating since then thanks to observant viewers noticing some of the on-air updates.

NewscastStudio worked with NBC to confirm the details of the changes.

“The NBC brand refresh is a love letter to audiences everywhere, driven by NBC’s innovative spirit while celebrating the network’s powerful legacy,” said Juliet Garrett, senior vice president, NBC Creative Design, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in an email interview.

Her team worked with an unnamed agency to complete the updates.

Changes included removing the white border from around the peacock’s colorful feathers, NBC explained to NewscastStudio. The space between those feathers was also “balanced” out and the “beak” of the peacock in the purple feather was extended slightly to make it more prominent.

The network also updated NBC Tinker, its proprietary sans serif font that’s spelled out the letters “NBC” (as well as the “NBC presents” vanity card introduced in 2018) under the icon for entertainment-related designs since 2013, to be bolder and with slightly wider spacing between letters.

The typography update is particularly well done — the previous lettering felt a bit like it was trying to make a statement but couldn’t quite make it all the way, perhaps because its stroke widths didn’t quite mesh with the shapes and spacing of the peacock icon.

In some ways, the bolder take on the logotype could also be viewed as a partial step in the trend of the using heavier typography for designs that hint at brutalism, though it doesn’t appear that NBC is going in that direction in other parts of its creative.

Dropping the glossy effect on the peacock was also a smart move as that look has gone out of favor with brighter colors and flat design become more popular.

By going bolder, the new NBC Tinker styling emphasizes, without a doubt, that the network is NBC — and the thicker lettering appears to mesh well with both the more generous spacing between feathers and the relatively heavy amount of visual weight their solid color portions take up.

In recent years, NBC (along with many other companies) has been shifting away from commercially-available fonts to creating its own, including Arthouse Owned for its owned-stations’ graphics packages, and Wordmark for MSNBC’s 2021 logo redesign. CNN was one of the earliest entrants into the custom font space with CNN Sans back in 2016 and BBC has BBC Reith which debuted in 2021.

These fonts often draw inspiration from mainstream ones available (Arthouse Owned has similarities to Roboto, which the group had been using) but are modified to be distinct enough to be claimed as distinct intellectual property and meet the needs and brand goals of the entity it’s designed for.

By developing bespoke fonts, companies and networks are able to ensure that their brands stand out feel more unique. It’s also often more favorable to pay the costs of developing a custom font than paying the often high licensing fees that would be required for nationwide network use.

NBC told NewscastStudio later that the new look will eventually be rolled out for other divisions such as NBC News.

Fortunately, the relatively subtle changes made to the peacock make it possible for the two to live with at least some level of harmony to all except the most observant viewers.

If a complete peacock update were to happen, it could involve replacing physical and digital versions of the logo on countless sets, building signage, stationery, websites, motion graphics, show opens, social media platforms and even vehicles — not to mention making affiliates update their logos to match the redrawn peacock.

Feather colors were also updated to better match with the six-dot stack that streamer Peacock uses as part of its logo. Peacock, despite its name, notably does not use the NBC peacock as part of its design, but multiple aspects of the logotype and accompanying accents had nods to the shapes and shades found within it, with the colors becoming slightly brighter.

“In modernizing the brand with quickly recognizable iconography and rich colors that reflect the spirit of our shows, we are enhancing versatility, allowing scalability and building consistency — while connecting to the newest member of our family, Peacock,” Garrett noted.

As of now, NBCUniversal only plans to use the updated peacock for network-produced non-news and sports programming.

The network will continue rolling out the new logo look through the rest of 2022 and into 2023, with a larger transition rolling out ahead of mid-season premieres.

The basis of the current six-feather peacock icon introduced in 1986 was designed by Steff Geissbuhler at Chermayeff & Geismar, significantly simplifying a series of peacock-themed designs that the network had used since as far back as 1956 as way to promote its shift to color programming and it being “proud as a peacock” to do so.

Over the years, the shape has had numerous iterations, with countless 3D, glossy and glassy effects being added and then removed, though not all of these designs became official logos, but rather would often be designated for a specific campaign or season.

The peacock is often used in oversized form as a background element for network graphics and promotional materials, often with a focus on the shape of the feathers or the “head” of the bird.

Numerous physical interpretations of the peacock also exist. There’s an internally lit ceiling-mounted sculpture hanging from the west side of Studio 3A. In Washington, a seating area in the bureau features six movable segments, each the shape of a father and padded a cushion made from fabric with one of its colors. Shapes inspired by the logo have also appear as floor decals, in anchor desk and more.

Large dimensional elements of the peacock are also found in both New York and D.C. sets for NBC News, as well as some NBC Sports sets.

Prior to the six-feather version, several other iterations, with many more feathers, were used, including the “Proud N” lockup that began the suggestion of the petal-like feathers.