Zero Density demos new Evo II virtual production solution

Zero Density’s new render engine Evo II is the next generation of the company’s existing offering featuring improved rendering power, high performance and reliability in real-time virtual production environments.

The Evo II hardware platform combines the robustness of professional servers with the agility and performance of high-end gaming engines, giving users the power to always render and composite at the highest possible quality in real-time.

Evo II delivers all of these features in a single package, combining the specifications of gaming hardware with operational features such as redundant power supplies and rackmount capabilities.

Re-engineered from the ground up to deliver the rendering power necessary to unleash the full potential of Zero Density’s Reality5 real-time virtual production platform, Evo II’s performance is driven by the unique combination of four core factors: the GPU, the CPU, the power delivery system and thermal management.

Zero Density selected the Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card and the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor paired with its own power distribution platform, a quiet and efficient cooling system to meet the specific high performance, security and reliability demands of virtual production environments.

The team meticulously reviewed the performance of every component, and where industry-standard components fell short, alternatives were developed in-house. This included everything from new PCBs and power cabling and cooling to embedded software, and even high-end 3D printed components, all optimized for real-time virtual production.

Zero Density says the Evo II is the “most advanced real-time virtual production render hardware platform on the market today.”

It offers game engine-based, real-time rendering, compositing and video input and output for virtual production. It integrates seamlessly with the Reality5 virtual production platform into any broadcast environment workflow, giving creators the power to enhance their storytelling with dynamic visuals and data-driven graphics, while also lowering total cost of ownership, and boosting operational efficiency.

Zero Density is showcasing the new Evo II at the NAB Show 2024. Attendees can visit Booth SL2038 for a firsthand look at the most advanced real-time virtual production render hardware platform on the market today. Zero Density invites creators, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to experience how this powerful platform will inspire new creative possibilities and set new industry standards.