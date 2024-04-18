NAB Show announces winners of 2024 Product of the Year Awards
NAB Show announced the winners of its prestigious 2024 Product of the Year Awards during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products being exhibited at the Show.
Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 19 categories. To be eligible, nominated products must be from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and available for delivery within the 2024 calendar year.
“These winners represent the most cutting-edge advancements and technologies shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization,” said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB Global Connections and Events. “They are driving the industry forward, and we are excited to recognize them as they break through with a remarkable range of solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry. We’re excited to see how these advancements will empower storytellers and connect audiences in entirely new ways.”
This year’s winners are:
Best Overall in Create
Sony Electronics — BURANO digital cinema camera
Best Overall in Connect
Seagate Technology — Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform
Best Overall in Capitalize
IMAX — StreamSmart
Best Overall in Top Tech
Sony Electronics — BURANO digital cinema camera
Create Category
Audio Production, Processing and Networking
Melodie Music — Music Licensing Technology
Super Hi-Fi — Voicetrack Fusion
Clear-Com — Gen-IC Virtual Intercom and SkyPort
Lawo — HOME mc² DSP
Cobalt Digital — ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE
Jutel RadioMan — RadioMan Clipper
Solid State Logic — System T Cloud
Pliant Technologies — CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack
Calrec Audio — Argo S (low-profile)
Cameras
Blackmagic Design — URSA Cine 12K
Grass Valley — LDX C150
Fujifilm North America Corporation — X100VI
Fujifilm North America Corporation — GFX100 II
DJI — DJI Mavic 3 Pro
DJI — DJI Osmo Pocket 3
RED Digital Cinema — V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] digital cinema cameras
Sony Electronics — BURANO digital cinema camera
Kron Technologies Inc — Chronos 4K12 High-Speed Camera
Marshall Electronics — CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ Camera
Canon — Canon CJ27ex7.3B IASE T
Camera Support, Control and Accessories
INOVATIV — Motorized Apollo Workstation
Fujifilm North America Corporation — FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens
DJI — DJI Focus Pro
ZEISS Cinema — ZEISS Cincraft Scenario
SmallRig — SmallRig x Caleb Pike VB212 mini V-Mount Battery
ZEISS Cinema — ZEISS Nano Prime Lenses
Lexar — Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW
Lexar — Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO
SmallRig — SmallRig HawkLock Quick-Release Ecosystem
SHAPE wlb — POWER STATION 15000 BASECAMP
NEP Group — 5G MT-UHD Wireless Transmitter
DigitalGlue — MC-1 B4 to RF Mount for RED DSMC3 Cameras
Panasonic Connect North America — Media Production Suite
Tilta Inc. — Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone
KONDOR Blue — 4×5 Matte Box System
Graphics, Editing, VFX and Switchers
Boris FX — Mocha Pro 2024
Disguise Systems Limited — Chronos AR
Zero Density — Reality5
Blackmagic Design — Da Vinci Resolve 19
Location/Studio Lighting
Aputure — Sidus Link Pro iOS App
Aputure — Sidus One
Aputure — INFINIMAT 8×8
Aputure — INFINIMAT 20×20
Elation Lighting Inc. — KL CYC
Kelvin — Kelvin Play Pro
NANLITE/NANLUX — PavoSlim 240C
Radio
Broadcast Radio Ltd — Myriad Cloud Radio
Broadcast Radio Ltd — Goal Driven AI Voice Links
ip-studio powered by Telos Alliance — STUDIO ZERO
Radio.Cloud — Voicetrack.ai
Telos Alliance — Omnia Forza FM
Remote Production
Cinedeck — Cloudflow Hub
Cobalt Digital — PACIFIC ULL-DEC
Comprimato — Twenty-One Encoder
PTZOptics — PTZOptics Hive Studio
Shure Incorporated — SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems
Source Elements — Source-Connect 4
Streann — Streann Studio
Studio Network Solutions (SNS) — MOD Powered By EVO
TSL — GTP-V1 Virtual Control Processor
VideoShip — BlackBelt
Vizrt — TriCaster Vectar
Connect Category
Cloud Computing and Storage
Amazon Web Services (AWS) — AWS Deadline Cloud
Backblaze — Event Notifications
Hammerspace — Hyperscale NAS
Hewlett Packard Enterprise — ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Core Network
LucidLink — LucidLink Storage Collaboration Platform
OpenDrives — Atlas
Quantum — ActiveScale Z200 All-Flash Object Storage
SDVI Corporation — Rally Access Workstation
Seagate Technology — Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform
Studio Network Solutions (SNS) — MOD Powered By EVO
swXtch.io — cloudSwXtch Intelligent Media Network
Techex — tx darwin
Telestream — AI-Powered Vantage Cloud
TVU Networks — TVU MediaHub
Hardware Infrastructure
Appear — X Platform Hardware-Accelerated SRT
Megapixel — HELIOS LED Processing Platform & 100G ST 2110 ingest module
MultiDyne — MDoG Series
Riedel Communications — MediorNet HorizoN
Rohde & Schwarz — Rohde & Schwarz TE1 Transmitter
Scorebird — Network Scoring Transmitter (NeST) 3.0
Seagate Technology — Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform
ST Engineering iDirect — SKYflow
Vu Technologies — Vu One – The All-In-One Production Solution
IT Networking/Infrastructure and Security
FOR-A — RDS Conductor
Frame.io with NAGRA — Frame.io featuring NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking
GlobalM — On-Prem and Hybrid Video Networking
IHSE USA — Draco JPEG-XS KVM
NDI — NDI 6
NEP Group — TFC Broadcast Control with Ephemeral Productions
Resilio — Resilio Active Everywhere Platform
VidOvation — Private 5G CBRS Networking Infrastructure Reliably Integrated with Mobile Video Encoders
Monitoring and Measuring Tools
Dielectric — OptiLoad RF Load Soluton
Telescript International — Telescript 24″ IP 4k 12g SDI Display
MEDIAGENIX — MEDIAGENIX Ratings Artist
IMAX — StreamAware
TAG Video Systems — TAG Language Detection
Triveni Digital — Station Manager
SmallHD — Quantum 32 – Quantum Dot OLED Reference Video Monitor
Evergent — AI-powered Subscriber Churn Management with Integrated Video QoE and Engagement Data
Witbe — Ad Monitoring and Matching Technology
Amazon Web Services (AWS) — Cloud-based broadcast operations, monitoring, and control
Zixi — Intelligent Data Platform (IDP): ZEN Master
Capitalize Category
AI/Machine Learning
Prime Focus Technologies — CLEAR AI Clip: Gen AI powered content highlights
Arwall — ARFX – XR/AI Filmmaking Suite
“Emergent Vision Technologies
Inc — eCapture Pro Real Time Volumetric Video”
“Emergent Vision Technologies
Inc — eCapture Pro FlexTrans and FlexProc”
ENCO — enCaption Sierra
Futuri Media — SpotOn
Mediaset and Fincons Group — ADVisor – leveraging Video AI to improve operational efficiency, content discovery, content monetization and audience experience
PIXTREE, Inc. — Ultra-fine quality live video encoder – A replacement solution for legacy video encoders
Radio.Cloud — Voicetrack.ai
Recordly AI — Recordly.AI
Stringr — Stringr.ai
ThinkAnalytics — ThinkFAST
Veritone — Veritone Ask Veri
Streaming
Super Hi-Fi — HLS+
Velocix — Hybrid-cloud CDN
Corsair for Business — Prompter
Quickplay — Quickplay Curator Assistant
IMAX — StreamSmart
Broadpeak — Click2
VisualOn — VisualOn Optimizer
Harmonic — VOS360 Ad SaaS featuring New In-Stream Advertising with Split-Screen Ad Formats
Teradek — Prism Mobile 5G
NBCUniversal and Fincons Group — NBC – Telemundo NextGen TV Broadcast App
Six Floor Solutions — U’SEE – Smart Play
Synamedia — Synamedia MEG.mini
JW Player — Broadcast Live SaaS (BCL SaaS)
MwareTV — TV platform with integrated no Code App Builder
Eluvio, Inc. — Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite – Casablanca Release
Asset Management, Automation and Playout
Ad Signal — Match
MEDIAGENIX — MEDIAGENIX FAST Scheduling Artist
Orban + Super Hi-Fi — Orban OPTIMOD 5950: Super Hi-Fi Edition
Vubiquity — MetaVU
Amagi Corporation — Amagi DYNAMIC
BCNEXXT — Vipe
Blackmagic Design — Blackmagic Media Player
Strada — Strada
Cinegy — Cinegy Capture
Edgio — Uplynk
Digital Signage and Display Systems
Neoti dvLED — UHD Pro XF+
ROE Visual — Obsidian LED Panel
SiliconCore — 1.2mm XR LED Display
Sony Electronics — VERONA
