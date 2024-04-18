NAB Show announces winners of 2024 Product of the Year Awards

NAB Show announced the winners of its prestigious 2024 Product of the Year Awards during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products being exhibited at the Show.

Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 19 categories. To be eligible, nominated products must be from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and available for delivery within the 2024 calendar year.

“These winners represent the most cutting-edge advancements and technologies shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization,” said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB Global Connections and Events. “They are driving the industry forward, and we are excited to recognize them as they break through with a remarkable range of solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry. We’re excited to see how these advancements will empower storytellers and connect audiences in entirely new ways.”

This year’s winners are:

Best Overall in Create

Sony Electronics — BURANO digital cinema camera

Best Overall in Connect

Seagate Technology — Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform

Best Overall in Capitalize

IMAX — StreamSmart

Best Overall in Top Tech

Sony Electronics — BURANO digital cinema camera

Advertisement

Create Category

Audio Production, Processing and Networking

Melodie Music — Music Licensing Technology

Super Hi-Fi — Voicetrack Fusion

Clear-Com — Gen-IC Virtual Intercom and SkyPort

Lawo — HOME mc² DSP

Cobalt Digital — ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE

Jutel RadioMan — RadioMan Clipper

Solid State Logic — System T Cloud

Pliant Technologies — CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack

Calrec Audio — Argo S (low-profile)

Cameras

Blackmagic Design — URSA Cine 12K

Grass Valley — LDX C150

Fujifilm North America Corporation — X100VI

Fujifilm North America Corporation — GFX100 II

DJI — DJI Mavic 3 Pro

DJI — DJI Osmo Pocket 3

RED Digital Cinema — V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] digital cinema cameras

Sony Electronics — BURANO digital cinema camera

Kron Technologies Inc — Chronos 4K12 High-Speed Camera

Marshall Electronics — CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ Camera

Canon — Canon CJ27ex7.3B IASE T

Camera Support, Control and Accessories

INOVATIV — Motorized Apollo Workstation

Fujifilm North America Corporation — FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens

DJI — DJI Focus Pro

ZEISS Cinema — ZEISS Cincraft Scenario

SmallRig — SmallRig x Caleb Pike VB212 mini V-Mount Battery

ZEISS Cinema — ZEISS Nano Prime Lenses

Lexar — Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW

Lexar — Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO

SmallRig — SmallRig HawkLock Quick-Release Ecosystem

SHAPE wlb — POWER STATION 15000 BASECAMP

NEP Group — 5G MT-UHD Wireless Transmitter

DigitalGlue — MC-1 B4 to RF Mount for RED DSMC3 Cameras

Panasonic Connect North America — Media Production Suite

Tilta Inc. — Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone

KONDOR Blue — 4×5 Matte Box System

Graphics, Editing, VFX and Switchers

Boris FX — Mocha Pro 2024

Disguise Systems Limited — Chronos AR

Zero Density — Reality5

Blackmagic Design — Da Vinci Resolve 19

Location/Studio Lighting

Aputure — Sidus Link Pro iOS App

Aputure — Sidus One

Aputure — INFINIMAT 8×8

Aputure — INFINIMAT 20×20

Elation Lighting Inc. — KL CYC

Kelvin — Kelvin Play Pro

NANLITE/NANLUX — PavoSlim 240C

Aputure — Sidus Link Pro iOS App

Aputure — Sidus One

Aputure — INFINIMAT 8×8

Aputure — INFINIMAT 20×20

Elation Lighting Inc. — KL CYC

Kelvin — Kelvin Play Pro

NANLITE/NANLUX — PavoSlim 240C

Radio

Broadcast Radio Ltd — Myriad Cloud Radio

Broadcast Radio Ltd — Goal Driven AI Voice Links

ip-studio powered by Telos Alliance — STUDIO ZERO

Radio.Cloud — Voicetrack.ai

Telos Alliance — Omnia Forza FM

Remote Production

Cinedeck — Cloudflow Hub

Cobalt Digital — PACIFIC ULL-DEC

Comprimato — Twenty-One Encoder

PTZOptics — PTZOptics Hive Studio

Shure Incorporated — SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems

Source Elements — Source-Connect 4

Streann — Streann Studio

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) — MOD Powered By EVO

TSL — GTP-V1 Virtual Control Processor

VideoShip — BlackBelt

Vizrt — TriCaster Vectar

Connect Category

Cloud Computing and Storage

Amazon Web Services (AWS) — AWS Deadline Cloud

Backblaze — Event Notifications

Hammerspace — Hyperscale NAS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Core Network

LucidLink — LucidLink Storage Collaboration Platform

OpenDrives — Atlas

Quantum — ActiveScale Z200 All-Flash Object Storage

SDVI Corporation — Rally Access Workstation

Seagate Technology — Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) — MOD Powered By EVO

swXtch.io — cloudSwXtch Intelligent Media Network

Techex — tx darwin

Telestream — AI-Powered Vantage Cloud

TVU Networks — TVU MediaHub

Hardware Infrastructure

Appear — X Platform Hardware-Accelerated SRT

Megapixel — HELIOS LED Processing Platform & 100G ST 2110 ingest module

MultiDyne — MDoG Series

Riedel Communications — MediorNet HorizoN

Rohde & Schwarz — Rohde & Schwarz TE1 Transmitter

Scorebird — Network Scoring Transmitter (NeST) 3.0

Seagate Technology — Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform

ST Engineering iDirect — SKYflow

Vu Technologies — Vu One – The All-In-One Production Solution

IT Networking/Infrastructure and Security

FOR-A — RDS Conductor

Frame.io with NAGRA — Frame.io featuring NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking

GlobalM — On-Prem and Hybrid Video Networking

IHSE USA — Draco JPEG-XS KVM

NDI — NDI 6

NEP Group — TFC Broadcast Control with Ephemeral Productions

Resilio — Resilio Active Everywhere Platform

VidOvation — Private 5G CBRS Networking Infrastructure Reliably Integrated with Mobile Video Encoders

Monitoring and Measuring Tools

Dielectric — OptiLoad RF Load Soluton

Telescript International — Telescript 24″ IP 4k 12g SDI Display

MEDIAGENIX — MEDIAGENIX Ratings Artist

IMAX — StreamAware

TAG Video Systems — TAG Language Detection

Triveni Digital — Station Manager

SmallHD — Quantum 32 – Quantum Dot OLED Reference Video Monitor

Evergent — AI-powered Subscriber Churn Management with Integrated Video QoE and Engagement Data

Witbe — Ad Monitoring and Matching Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS) — Cloud-based broadcast operations, monitoring, and control

Zixi — Intelligent Data Platform (IDP): ZEN Master

Capitalize Category

AI/Machine Learning

Prime Focus Technologies — CLEAR AI Clip: Gen AI powered content highlights

Arwall — ARFX – XR/AI Filmmaking Suite

“Emergent Vision Technologies

Inc — eCapture Pro Real Time Volumetric Video”

“Emergent Vision Technologies

Inc — eCapture Pro FlexTrans and FlexProc”

ENCO — enCaption Sierra

Futuri Media — SpotOn

Mediaset and Fincons Group — ADVisor – leveraging Video AI to improve operational efficiency, content discovery, content monetization and audience experience

PIXTREE, Inc. — Ultra-fine quality live video encoder – A replacement solution for legacy video encoders

Radio.Cloud — Voicetrack.ai

Recordly AI — Recordly.AI

Stringr — Stringr.ai

ThinkAnalytics — ThinkFAST

Veritone — Veritone Ask Veri

Advertisement

Streaming

Super Hi-Fi — HLS+

Velocix — Hybrid-cloud CDN

Corsair for Business — Prompter

Quickplay — Quickplay Curator Assistant

IMAX — StreamSmart

Broadpeak — Click2

VisualOn — VisualOn Optimizer

Harmonic — VOS360 Ad SaaS featuring New In-Stream Advertising with Split-Screen Ad Formats

Teradek — Prism Mobile 5G

NBCUniversal and Fincons Group — NBC – Telemundo NextGen TV Broadcast App

Six Floor Solutions — U’SEE – Smart Play

Synamedia — Synamedia MEG.mini

JW Player — Broadcast Live SaaS (BCL SaaS)

MwareTV — TV platform with integrated no Code App Builder

Eluvio, Inc. — Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite – Casablanca Release

Asset Management, Automation and Playout

Ad Signal — Match

MEDIAGENIX — MEDIAGENIX FAST Scheduling Artist

Orban + Super Hi-Fi — Orban OPTIMOD 5950: Super Hi-Fi Edition

Vubiquity — MetaVU

Amagi Corporation — Amagi DYNAMIC

BCNEXXT — Vipe

Blackmagic Design — Blackmagic Media Player

Strada — Strada

Cinegy — Cinegy Capture

Edgio — Uplynk

Digital Signage and Display Systems

Neoti dvLED — UHD Pro XF+

ROE Visual — Obsidian LED Panel

SiliconCore — 1.2mm XR LED Display

Sony Electronics — VERONA