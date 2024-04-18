Vipe by BCNexxt takes home 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

BCNexxt announced that Vipe has won the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Asset Management, Automation and Playout category. The official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the 2024 NAB Show.

Vipe is a cloud-native, software-only offering that simplifies and speeds up the deployment of fully automated linear playout (including live), OTT streaming and VOD offerings. It removes multiple silos and simplifies media supply chains. Clients experience up to 60% cost reductions.

“Vipe enables broadcasters and content owners to dramatically improve their operational efficiency,” states Graham Sharp, CEO, BCNexxt USA. “Vipe intelligently scales resources to match the complexity of the content, consolidates linear, streaming and VOD silos under a single point of technical management, and automates most common playout tasks, increasing reliability and reducing costs. We are honored to be recognized by the NAB and take home this prestigious award!”

The 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories.

“NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology spanning creation, distribution and monetization in the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said senior vice president and chief customer success officer Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Congratulations to BCNexxt for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation embodied by Vipe. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”

BCNexxt’s customer Sky along with Comcast Technology Solutions, was also recognized with an IABM BaM award at the 2024 NAB Show for advanced playout workflow, which relies on Vipe.