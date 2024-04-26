Comcast’s Brian Roberts paid $35.47 million in 2023

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts got an 11% increase in compensation from 2022 to 2023, according to recent filings.

All told, Roberts earned $35.47 million.

“Mr. Roberts provided invaluable long-term vision and stability as he continued to lead the execution of our company’s strategy worldwide, especially in light of the headwinds of an uncertain macroeconomic environment and regulatory and competitive challenges,” Comcast said in a required SEC filing April 26, 2024.

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, Telemundo and the Xfinity brand, among other properties, saw a stock increase of 25% year over year in 2023, though they are down 12% year to date in 2024.

Meanwhile, president Michael Cavanagh, who stepped in to lead NBCUniversal after Jeff Shell left in 2023, saw a decline in income at $29.6 million in 2023 compared to 2024’s $40.5 million.

Jason Armstrong, who is serving his first year as CFO, was compensated $11.6 million in 2023. Other top earners included Thomas Reid, who leads Comcast’s legal time, earned $11.2 million and chief communications officer Jennifer Khoury received $5.6 million.

These figures include both base salary, plus performance incentives, stock options and deferred compensation.

In 2023, Comcast, like most media giants, laid off staffers, including ones in technology and product experience and at NBC News. The number of cuts in tech was not disclosed, while NBC News lost around 75.

Larger cuts were reportedly made within Comcast Business under the label of “restructuring.”

Looking ahead, the company is also preparing to cut 1,000 jobs from its European Sky division as that operation shifts more toward streaming, a figure that represents about 4% of that division’s staff.