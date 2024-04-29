Cox, Dish end 18-month blackout

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Cox Media Group and Dish have resolved a retrans blackout that dates back to November 2022.

The blackout affected WFXT in Boston, Massachusetts, WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KIRO in Seattle, Washington, WSB in Atlanta, Georgia, WSOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, WFTV in Orlando, Florida, WHIO in Dayton, Ohio, WFOX in Jacksonville, Florida, and KLSR in Eugene, Oregon.

All of these stations have been unavailable to Dish subscribers since November 2022.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

An 18-month blackout — a year and a half — is one of the longer retrans battles on record, though it affected a relatively small number of stations.