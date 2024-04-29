Local Now coming to LG Channels

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Local Now is coming to LG smart televisions.

The streamer, which is already available on Amazon Fire TV, Dish, YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV, is being added to LG Channels in over 220 markets.

Local Now is a sister network of The Weather Channel and is owned by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios.

It offers a mix of news, weather, lifestyle news and movies.

The channel, which is advertising-supported, relies heavily on The Weather Channel’s technology infrastructure to be as automated as possible, with localized versions of the national feed, providing local and regional weather and news updates, fed to TV providers and apps.

Because it is largely automated and uses content from a variety of partners, the network is much less expensive for TV providers to carry, unlike the more premium Weather Channel, which offers an array of anchored weather coverage interspersed with automated local weather updates.

This lower price-point makes it ideal for connected TV platforms such as LG Channels to tap into.

Advertisement