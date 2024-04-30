Bakish out as Paramount, leadership to be assumed by trio of execs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With Paramount Global’s CEO Bob Bakish officially out as of April 29, 2024, the company then announced it would use a trio of executives to form the “Office of the CEO” to lead the company through a potential acquisition.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, and Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon have all been selected to lead what the company has coined the “Office of the CEO.”

These leaders essentially represent the major divisions with Paramount.

It’s not clear if someone will actually be the CEO (as opposed to there simply being an office with the title in its name), with more details about how the arrangement will work promised at a later, unspecified date. It’s also not clear how leadership might continue if Paramount is not ultimately acquired in the near future.

Paramount is, of course, embroiled in negotiations with Skydance Media. It also had its quarterly earnings call, scheduled in advance, set for April 29, and still held it.

Skydance reportedly offered its “best and final” deal for Paramount April 29.

The complex deal appears to be set to be structured first as Skydance buying a controlling stake in shares of Paramount. Including Class B shares would allow investors holding those shares to hopefully realize a premium on the stock value.

Paramount would then turn around and buy Skydance using stock, potentially valued as high as $5 billion. The deal also calls for Skydance CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, to lead the new company.

If the Skydance deal falls through, Sony Pictures and Apollo Global Management are reportedly prepping a white knight all-cash offer.

Paramount and Skydance are facing the end of the duo’s exclusivity period May 3, 2024. They can still negotiate after this time, but other offers can also be considered.

Bakish is reportedly going to walk away from Paramount with a severance package worth $50.6 million, according to a New York Times report. About $30 million of that wouldn’t be paid out until two years after his departure.