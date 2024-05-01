NBC announces coverage plans for Kentucky Derby

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Originally published May 1, 2024, but updated with some new details.

NBCUniversal presents a comprehensive slate of content and promotion ahead of and during the 150th Kentucky Derby starting Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. eastern on NBC and Peacock, live from iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

In preparation for the 150th Kentucky Derby, NBC Sports and NBCUniversal personalities are promoting NBCU’s Derby coverage leading up to and on Derby day. Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”), businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart, NBC News’ correspondent Steve Kornacki, and more will be featured throughout coverage.

Ahead of Derby day, NBC Sports asked a number of celebrities for their race picks, including Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show“), Reba McEntire (“The Voice“), Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“) and more. Their picks will be revealed during Derby coverage this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s show will feature special 2024 Paris Olympic integrations, including:

Paris 2024 Team USA breaker Sunny Choi will give the iconic ‘Riders Up’ call for the Kentucky Oaks and will be interviewed during the Derby broadcast

Members of Team USA will participate in a jockey challenge

An enormous set of Olympic Rings will be on-site at Churchill Downs

A wide range of NBCUniversal properties will join NBC Sports in celebrating the cultural and entertainment spectacle that is the Kentucky Derby.

NBC News

NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer, who returns for her sixth Kentucky Derby, will serve as a fashion and lifestyle host on Saturday’s Derby coverage. Dreyer will join “Today” on-site from Churchill Downs on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, 2024, and will be joined Friday by NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby host Mike Tirico and NBC News’ Steve Kornacki, who returns to NBC Sports’ Derby coverage as an insights analyst for the fourth year. Additionally, Derby-at-home chef Martha Stewart will join “Today” on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

‘The Tonight Show’

“The Tonight Show” is hosting a contest sponsored by Ford for the chance to win a Ford vehicle, plus a week-long Derby hat giveaway each day to an audience member.

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures will have a Minion from the “Despicable Me” series on-site at the Derby to interact with attendees.

Universal Destinations and Experiences

NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal Orlando Resort will host a Kentucky Derby viewing party, including a rose wall photo-op and jockey actors interacting with guests.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Lifestyle expert Ivy Odom will host a Derby-inspired demo segment on the show.

‘Access’

Travel expert Lindsay Myers will be on-site at Churchill Downs for the “Lindsay on Location” segment to preview the Derby.

E! News

E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rassi will serve as a fashion and lifestyle reporter on Saturday’s Kentucky Derby show. Additionally, E! News will have a crew on-site at the Kentucky Derby to cover the red carpet and plans to post content on social in the hours leading up to the event with tune-in messaging.

‘Fantasy Football Happy Hour’

A special edition of “Fantasy Football Happy Hour” co-hosted by Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and guest Drew Dinsick will stream on Peacock from Churchill Downs tomorrow, May 2, at 7 p.m. eastern.

‘Premier League Live’

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will host “Premier League Live” live on-site from Churchill Downs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday across NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

CNBC

Tirico will join CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report” on Friday, May 3.

‘The Dan Patrick Show’

Rebecca Lowe will join The Dan Patrick Show on Friday morning to preview the Kentucky Derby.

NBC Sports Edge

“Bet the Edge,” NBC Sports’ betting-focused podcast, co-hosted by Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick, will be on-site at Churchill Downs tomorrow providing a Kentucky Derby preview episode and will feature a short preview of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday morning’s edition.

NBC affiliates, owned stations and regional sports networks

Kentucky Derby promotions will air throughout the week on NBC affiliates, owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks across the country, with analysis and commentary from NBC Sports’ horse racing team on local newscasts.

Audio

NBC Sports Audio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app) will present a full day of live Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday, May 4, with a four-hour special edition of “Down the Stretch” beginning at 10 a.m. eastern. A three-hour pre-race show, hosted by Steve Byk live from Churchill Downs, begins at 2 p.m., leading into NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th “Run for the Roses” from 5-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. This is the third consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

Peacock

Peacock will live stream all 12.5 hours of Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage. Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Olympic and Paralympic Games, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

NBC Sports digital platforms

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox and Chromecast.

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

NBC Sports will also leverage every major social media platform during Derby Week. Follow @NBCSports on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for live looks around Churchill Downs during this once-in-a-lifetime event. NBC Sports Digital will provide two additional features including “Ever Wonder – How much does it cost to enter a horse into the Kentucky Derby?” and “2024 Kentucky Derby Trophy: Height, Jewels and Unique Details of Trophy for 150th Derby.”