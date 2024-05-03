Brightcove integrates AWS’ new generative AI solution to increase customer service efficiencies

Brightcove has implemented Amazon Q Business, a new generative AI assistant on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Using its own public documentation, product, and release notes, Brightcove is leveraging the new assistant internally for real-world use cases applicable to the media and entertainment technology sector. Brightcove is tapping into the technology to build a program to equip its global services and customer success team to further bolster its award-winning customer service.

As an early adopter of Amazon Q, Brightcove has launched the “Brightcove Expert Bot,” an AI-powered chatbot embedded into the internal tools, as a new resource for the customer and product support teams. Streamlining its customer support processes enables employees to quickly and effectively find relevant information, solve technical cases, analyze support requests, summarize support tickets, and use those results to help recommend the best solutions to meet their customers’ needs.

“Our customer success team is at the heart of our business. Their unmatched service and unparalleled support have earned them the Support Staff Excellence Certification by TSIA for ten years in a row,” says Deb Richards, EVP of Global Customer Success at Brightcove. “With the new AI expert chatbot resource, we are finding new ways to empower the team to automate timely tasks, find answers faster, and make a difference in the quality of support we provide our global customers.”

Brightcove’s use of Amazon Q on AWS marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to innovation and increasing efficiency by leveraging artificial intelligence. Brightcove is strategically collaborating with leading experts and organizations known for their dedication and expertise in AI to find new ways to super-serve its global base of media and enterprise customers.

“We view generative AI technology as a game-changer for internal operations and customer-facing workflows. As the technology improves our internal processes, we are developing ways to implement AI across our product portfolio to enhance the Brightcove experience,” says Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer at Brightcove. “AWS has been a great partner in allowing us to test, fine-tune, and launch this technology. They built Amazon Q in an easy way to deploy and manage while prioritizing security to minimize risks.”

“Brightcove and AWS share a commitment to innovating on behalf of customers,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services at AWS. “With Amazon Q, Brightcove is harnessing the power of its data platform and generative AI on AWS to improve customer service and experiences while enabling its teams to work more productively and efficiently.”