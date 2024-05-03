Interra Systems boosts quality assurance at 2024 Media Production & Technology Show

Interra Systems will unveil its latest product innovations at the 2024 Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS), in London from May 15 to 16, delivering high-quality assurance across the ever-evolving media landscape. Key highlights will include Baton, which has seen major upgrades — including a new engine — for enhanced performance, alongside the company’s award-winning Orion monitoring suite and Vega media analyzer. These offerings cater to both IP and OTT workflows, empowering media professionals to uphold quality excellence from content preparation to delivery.

“Media preparation today is complicated. Given the fast-paced nature of the industry, there’s a critical need for adaptable and user-friendly quality assurance solutions,” said Penny Westlake, director of Europe at Interra Systems. “At the MPTS, we’ll demonstrate how Interra Systems has bolstered its Baton, Orion, and Vega platforms with features geared toward simplifying and refining quality assurance processes. Offering video analysis, QC, captioning, and monitoring solutions, we are the ultimate partner for quality assurance tools and media quality excellence — covering every step and every frame of our customers’ video quality journey.”

Sharing AI Insights at the SMPTE Technology Conference at MPTS

Interra Systems’ director of Europe Penny Westlake will form part of a panel discussing the “Impact of AI on Media” at the SMPTE Technology Conference at MPTS. This must-attend conference session — taking place on May 15 at 11:50 a.m. — will discuss how AI is transforming the media industry, including current applications, future potential, and the practical aspects of implementing AI.

Innovations on display at MPTS

Streamlining QC workflows with Baton

At MPTS this year, attendees will be able to experience the latest iteration of Interra Systems’ acclaimed Baton solution. This updated version, equipped with cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities, continues to set the bar for automated QC platforms, meeting the most rigorous standards for quality and compliance.

The solution boasts a range of new enhancements, including the new Baton 9.0 engine, which introduces significant framework updates — including NGINX server, Python 3.x, and Postgres. In addition, users can expect optimized MXF file verification, alongside a sophisticated Diagnostic Tool for system health monitoring. API improvements, such as REST and XML-RPC, provide enhanced integration capabilities, while the Auto-Expansion feature sees notable enhancements.

Moreover, the solution now offers advanced video quality checks, detecting unwanted frames, field order discrepancies, video dropout, ghosting, black bars, video signal integrity, and black levels. On the audio front, enhancements include Nielsen® watermarking detection and audio loudness monitoring, among other features, ensuring comprehensive quality assessment across all multimedia elements.

Extensive optimizations to Interra Systems’ Baton Media Player simplify how media professionals play, inspect, and verify audio and video content. The enhancements encompass a revamped user interface, keyboard shortcut options, enhanced real time playback of UHD content, and other usability improvements.

Baton Captions leverages cutting-edge ML and automatic speech recognition technology to streamline caption-related tasks for broadcasters and media professionals. Its functionalities span generation, comprehensive QC and correction, live-to-VOD repurposing, post-production editing, and localization for different geographies for the global distribution of media. Recent enhancements shown at MPTS include support for web-based players with rich text editing, on-prem translation support for 108 languages, SAML integration, and support for timestamping.

Improving QoS and QoE with Orion Content Monitoring

Orion and Orion-OTT capabilities now extend to a diverse array of deployment scenarios, spanning hybrid and cloud environments catering to linear broadcast, IP-based delivery infrastructures, and live/VOD OTT content. Recent enhancements to Orion include localization features, certification on the latest operating system releases RHEL 8.8 and Rocky 8.8, support for Dolby Atmos, and the addition of options for SAML-based Single Sign-On for enhanced security.

Moreover, the Orion-OTT platform now offers support for localization, certification on the latest OS releases RHEL 8.8 and Rocky 8.8, and Dolby Atmos integration. Further updates on display include enhancements to dynamic ad insertion (DAI) and monitoring for server-side ad insertion (SSAI), monitoring capabilities for low-latency streams, and support for DRMtoday, Nagra, and Comcast DRM solutions. These enhancements collectively bolster Orion’s position as a comprehensive solution for content delivery and management in the evolving media landscape.

Future-proofing IP monitoring with Orion 2110 Probe

Interra Systems’ Orion 2110 Probe supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and enables broadcasters to future-proof the end-to-end monitoring of video quality in IP environments. Features include QoS/QoE monitoring of ST 2110 essence streams, ST 2110 main and redundancy signals, and NMOS integration.

Gaining end-to-end video visibility with Orion Central Manager (OCM)

Interra Systems’ Orion Central Manager (OCM) offers comprehensive oversight of video operations from end to end. At its core, OCM empowers centralized management of IP and OTT probes, streamlining control and monitoring through a single, intuitive interface. This centralized approach ensures unparalleled quality assurance, facilitating swift error detection and isolation. Recent enhancements to OCM involve end-to-end ad insertion monitoring capabilities, with the ability to compare externally provided ad scheduling data with DAI markers embedded in content, as well as alerts for any issues related to DAI marker propagation within the media workflow. Other updates include support for audio alerts and the implementation of user group permissions for precise access control, further enhancing OCM’s functionality and usability.

Elevating media analysis with Vega Media Analyzer (VMA)

Interra Systems’ Vega is an industry-leading analysis platform for standards compliance, debugging, and interoperability of encoded streams. It offers support for the highest number of industry compression standards, such as AVS, HDR, AV1, GIF, VVC, Dolby Vision, ATSC 3.0, Dolby Atmos, DTS Audio, DolbyE Audio, Dolby AC4, Apple ProRes, JPEGXS, and HEIF.