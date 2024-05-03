Leading UK vendors join in the CABSAT 30th anniversary celebrations

Taking a leading role in the 30th anniversary CABSAT exposition set for May 21 to 23, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland pavilion will feature 22 leading companies bringing hardware and software, audio and video and satellites to artificial intelligence.

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland pavilion (S1-G26 in Sheik Saeed Hall 1) is managed by Tradefair, which has provided services for media companies exhibiting around the world for many years.

It provides all the infrastructure and services for exhibitors, leaving them free to concentrate on building relationships in the vital market addressed by CABSAT.

Argosy is well-known in the region with a base in Dubai: It distributes a comprehensive range of broadcast infrastructure products, cables and connectors. Atheras Analytics provides sophisticated AI-based software services to help satellite operators achieve very high reliability by understanding weather and other challenges. Broadcast Traffic Systems empowers broadcasters and online delivery platforms through its channel management and advertising sales software.

BroadStream Solutions has integrated playout software to help broadcasters improve workflows and system reliability. DB Broadcast is an independent systems integrator with an additional specialization in satellite antenna positioning. Disk Archive Corporation provides high availability, high-security archives and content libraries tailored for the needs of broadcast and media.

Domo Broadcast Systems powers wireless connectivity for cameras, including advanced mesh solutions. ETL Systems designs and builds essential elements of critical satellite infrastructures, drawing on more than 35 years of RF expertise. Gigatronix specializes in precision co-axial connectors, cables and cable assemblies.

Glensound is a long-established leader in audio production equipment, featuring the latest technologies including Dante, Ravenna, AES67 and more. GloCom designs and develops fully integrated solutions for digital television studios, broadcast telecom and broadband. Hornets Tech offers consultancy on RF and video equipment, and will be demonstrating remote production with live AV1 and JPEG-XS over transport streams with their partner SipRadius.

Novella SatComs manufactures key components as part of its solutions for high-performance RF and satellite installations. Peak Communications’ core expertise in frequency conversion products has now expanded to cover the design and build of satellite earth station RF equipment. Pebble is a world leader in the mission-critical field of broadcast automation and continues to develop innovative new control environments.

Advertisement

Sandbox Group creates a broad range of learning and entertainment content for children, commercialized globally both direct and through top media partners. SpacePath Communications manufactures uplink amplifiers and associated equipment for high reliability satellite applications. Studio Network Solutions helps video production teams transform the way they store, share and organise media.

Telestream is a worldwide leader in getting video content to any audience, regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. TRIAX manufactures all the components needed for media distribution in hotels and multi-dwelling developments.

TSL Products specialises in innovative solutions for audio monitoring, control and power management to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Vislink is a global business, specialising in the collection, delivery and management of high value live content from the scene of the action.

“CABSAT is a vital part of the media industry, and we have been supporting exhibitors here for much of its 30-year history. The event always fosters a lively and productive atmosphere, and we at Tradefair are looking forward to assisting our clients in making meaningful connections and driving their businesses forward in the region,” said Tradefair managing director Mark Birchall in a statement.