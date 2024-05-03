Two injured after getting hit by WPIX news van in N.J.

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A WPIX news vehicle struck three pedestrians while in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Friday, May 3, 2024.

According to multiple reports, a woman and two children were crossing near Elizabeth Avenue and Fifth Street while on the way to school. The woman is the children’s aunt.

The woman needed to be rescued from under the station’s news van and one of the children suffered a broken leg. The injuries were not life-threatening.

It’s not clear how the accident happened, though officials did say the driver, who was presumably a WPIX employee, remained on the scene and the station is cooperating with the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to those involved and their families,” the station said in a statement.