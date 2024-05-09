Arkona presents sneak peek into the future of live production at MPTS and BroadcastAsia

Arkona Technologies GmbH, provider of IP core infrastructure solutions for Tier-1 broadcast productions, has announced that it will be supporting its growing global customer base at two major industry events. arkona, along with its technology partner manifold technologies, will be exhibiting in Stand #F22 at the Media Production & Technology Show to be held in London May 15 to 16, 2024, and will also have a significant presence in Magna’s Stand #6E1-1 at BroadcastAsia in Singapore May 29 to 31, 2024.

At both shows, Arkona will be presenting a sneak peek into the future of live production by showing attendees the flexibility, scalability, and sustainability of its BLADE//runner platform that now includes its award-winning IP Audio Engine targeting audio workflows, specifically mixing and signal processing.

Designed around a highly flexible and modular software framework, arkona is shaping the landscape of IP core infrastructure with its BLADE//runner suite of live broadcast production software and hardware tools for professional productions. The platform operates on arkona’s AT300 FPGA programmable acceleration card (PAC) and includes audio/video routing, compression, and processing. It allows for the creation, control, and deletion of all processing functions on the fly through a simple web-based UI, open APIs, as well as through NMOS IS-04/-05.

Arkona’s team will be at MPTS and BroadcastAsia helping visitors explore the endless possibilities available through BLADE//runner and showcasing its newest capabilities aimed at audio workflows, including the optional AMIX audio mixer, and the IPA dedicated audio mixer and DSP instance.

Not to be missed, Arkona’s technology partner, manifold technologies, will also be available at both shows to discuss the benefits of the award-winning manifold CLOUD, the first ever Tier-1 live production core infrastructure service-based ecosystem built on private cloud COTS infrastructure.

Manifold CLOUD, recipient of the 2023 Digital Media World’s highest-level Gold Award in the Virtualization Category, is a software solution running on COTS FPGA PACs and offer on-demand services such as multiviewer and audio/video processing. manifold CLOUD can handle the most demanding live sports, entertainment, and news productions while at the same time providing the benefits of scalability, resiliency, quick deployment, and unified control.

“Europe and the UK, along with APAC are key growth regions for both Arkona and manifold,” explained Erling Hedkvist, sales and business development manager for Arkona, in a statement. “Both regions have been incredibly receptive to these forward-thinking platforms and major players in the live production community have embraced them as they move their infrastructures toward IP. We’re thrilled with the opportunity to talk to visitors at MPTS and BroadcastAsia and support our customers in these regions.”

