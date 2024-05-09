Glensound brings the latest in IP audio to CABSAT 2024

Glensound is showcasing the latest additions to its extensive portfolio of networked audio products at CABSAT.

Audio over IP is now an essential ingredient of production architectures for broadcast and AV, and Glensound leads the way in utility and practicality.

An example of this practicality is seen in the AoIP22M, a compact portable interface designed for transmitting two audio channels to Dante/AES67 networked audio systems. This updated version features switches for toggling between microphone and line levels on the inputs, along with individual controls for 48V phantom power and gain. The unit can draw its power from the Ethernet (via a rugged Ethercon connector), or from a simple USB source, making it extremely convenient to operate virtually anywhere. The output can also be switched to come from the network or the amp itself, thus making the AoIP22M a network mic amp, or a stand alone analogue mic amp.

Also new is the Dark Dawn 1616M, the latest addition to Glensound’s industry standard interfaces. This new device features microphone level inputs with high-quality amplification, enhancing rigging flexibility and convenience. Users can remotely switch inputs between line, mic, and 48V phantom power via the dedicated app, and gain control is accessible from both the front panel and the app. Additionally, network outputs can be monitored. All these features, along with dual redundant power supplies, are neatly packed into a compact 1U cabinet.

Reflecting the shift in AV and fixed installations towards Phoenix connectors over XLRs, Glensound is increasingly incorporating these connectors into its Dante/AES67 interface products. For example, the DARK8MAIP features Phoenix connectors on its high-performance eight-input microphone amplifier and network interface.

Users and installers found the Vittoria network bridge device hugely useful, providing a firewall between two Dante networks, two Ravenna networks, or translating between Dante and Ravenna across the firewall. The original provides 32 I/O streams, but in response to customer demand Glensound now offers a 64 x 64 network bridge, for Dante or Ravenna, at sample rates from 44.1kHz to 96kHz, with primary and redundant network connections on copper or SFP fibre.

“The Middle East market is always dynamic and always changing,” said Marc Wilson, managing director of Glensound, in a statement. “Exhibiting at CABSAT gives us the opportunity to tap into the local industry and get its take on what is important. We pride ourselves on Glensound’s reputation for delivering robust and reliable audio devices. Ensuring that our products truly meet user demands is essential, particularly in a new and developing field like AoIP. CABSAT is our opportunity to show what we have to offer, and to get feedback to further refine our products.”

Visit Glensound at CABSAT on stand S1-J23.

