NBC is mostly hands off with primetime schedule for fall
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
NBC has opted to keep its “very stable schedule” largely the same for the 2024-2025 premieres.
- Mondays: “The Voice” (two hours), newcomer “Brilliant Minds“
- Tuesdays: New medical comedy “St. Denis Medical” followed by returning “Night Court,” “The Voice” and “The Irrational.”
- Wednesday: Remains the “One Chicago” night with “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.“
- Thursdays: “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” remain in their timeslots, but “Law & Order: Organized Crime” moves to Peacock with “Found” taking its place
- Fridays: New “Happy’s Place” (with Reba McEntire) with the return of “Lopez vs. Lopez” and two hours of “Dateline NBC.”
- Saturdays: “Big Ten Pregame” or “Notre Dame Pregame” followed by “Big Ten Saturday Night” or “Notre Dame Football”
- Sundays: “Football Night in America” and “NBC Sunday Night Football.”
Both “Found” and “The Irrational” were introduced in the 2023-2024 season and were renewed for second seasons.
“The Irrational” previously occupied the post-“Voice” spot on Mondays, with NBC opting to put newcomer “Brilliant Minds” in its place. In turn, “The Irrational” is taking over the “Found” spot from last season.
NBC opted to place “Found” with the two Law & Order series on Thursday nights to create a block of crime-drama procedurals. It also sees “Found” as a strong option to following “SVU” due to both series’ female leads.
McEntire is scheduled to return as a judge on “The Voice” for her third straight season while also appearing on “Happy’s Place,” where she will star as Bobbi, who is faced with running a restaurant inherited from her father alongside a half-sibling she was not aware of.
McEntire, who is a hit country music artist, has held down lead acting roles in “Reba” and “Malibu Country.” “Happy’s Place” is not a reboot or continuation of “Reba” despite earlier reports that McEntire was interested in pursuing such a project.
NBC previously announced it would cancel “Quantum Leap,” which finished airing in February 2024, along with “Extended Family.”
“Transplant” and “America’s Got Talent” were also renewed. “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” and “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” are still awaiting a final decision.
The network will also bring back “Deal or No Deal Island” mid-season with newcomers “Destination X,” “The Americas” and “The Hunting Party” also slated to premiere then.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., dateline nbc, Extended Family, football night in america, Found, Happy's Place, Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, Lopez vs. Lopez, NBC, Night Court, One Chicago, Quantum Leap, Schedule Changes, St. Denis Medical, The Irrational, The Voice
categories
Broadcast Industry News