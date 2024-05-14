Roku picks up Sunday MLB games; no subscription or device required

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Roku has finalized a deal with Major League Baseball to carry Sunday games for free with none of the company’s namesake devices required.

The deal starts May 19, 2024, with a leadoff game between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Games will be available via the company’s The Roku Channel app, which is available for Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Google TV as well as Roku-branded devices.

In addition, the games will also stream at therokuchannel.com without any login required, essentially make the games free to anyone with an internet connection and compatible device.

MLB.tv will also carry the game feed.

Production for the games is being handled by local crews. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but is reportedly for multiple years.