CNN, ABC both announce Trump-Biden debates within an hour of each other

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Within less than an hour on May 15, 2024, not one — but two — debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have been scheduled for later in 2024.

First, CNN announced it would host a debate between the pair scheduled for June 27, 2024. The announcement was made at the WBD Upfront with CNN CEO Mark Thompson on hand to deliver the news.

Less than an hour later, Biden confirmed a Sept. 10, 2024, debate on ABC. Trump has also accepted an invitation to that debate.

Neither debate is being organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, but rather the respective networks they will air on. This also means the debates will not be carried across major broadcast and cable networks; only the sponsoring network will have the rights to carry the debate live and in its entirety.

In 2022, the Republican National Committee voted to bar future GOP candidates from participating in CPD-sponsored debates, though the Trump campaign has told the CPD he is willing to participate in debates, without referencing the RNC vote.

There has been no official word on if CPD debates will be scheduled. Biden had previously called for two debates, with Trump seeking more.

At the time, the RNC called for debates to instead be handled by a broadcast organization that hosted a GOP primary debate during the 2016 election cycle and a Democratic one during 2020. Both ABC News and CNN meet those qualifications.

Earlier in 2024, a group of major U.S. news organizations signed a letter urging both parties to have their candidates prepare to participate in debates. At the time, it was not confirmed who the GOP nominee would be, though it was widely expected to be Trump.

Advertisement

CNN says it plans to broadcast its debate from Atlanta without an audience.

In a statement, CNN said the decision to not allow an audience is “to ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate.”

Moderators and more details, including rules and formats, for both debates will be announced later.

It’s not clear where ABC will host its event.