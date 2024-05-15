CNN announces slate of longform programs for 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN unveiled highlights of its upcoming nonfiction content from CNN Originals for 2024-2025 as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation May 15, 2024.

The network introduced its 2025 long-form programming slate, including new projects from CNN Original Series and CNN Films, including the return of the Primetime Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series “Searching For” franchise that will launch with “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain.”

“Have I Got News for You“: CNN Originals will launch an American version of the long-running BBC series “Have I Got News for You” that will be produced by Hat Trick Productions. “Have I Got News for You” delivers comic observations from the satirical to the surreal through the lens of a news quiz show. An institution in Britain, Hat Trick Productions has been producing the show since 1990 – and this an award-winning comedy series is now invading America. Always relevant and topical, the series serves up a smart, silly, opinionated and edgy take on the news of the week featuring a rotating collection of comedians, pundits, politicos and entertainers. The limited series will premiere this fall and air on Saturday nights on CNN.

“Luther: Never Too Much”: Produced by Raindog Films and Foxxhole Productions for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, in association with Trilogy Films, and produced by Colin Firth and Jamie Foxx, the film follows the iconic artist, Luther Vandross, as he charts his own course, becoming one of the most decorated and influential R&B artists of all time. From award-winning director Dawn Porter (CNN Films John Lewis: Good Trouble), Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film takes an intimate look at revealing moments of unrequited love and health scares from Vandross’ personal life, all while reliving the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy award-winning musical career and his lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved. CNN Films, in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, will premiere “Luther” in 2025 on CNN, OWN and Max.

“United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper”: The CNN Original Series goes behind the headlines with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper to investigate some of the most outrageous and iconic controversies of the modern era. Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television, “United States of Scandal” examines what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they are caught. Featuring his signature wit and Emmy Award-winning reporting, Tapper decodes the truth from spin in these legendary tales of ego, corruption and collapse.

“Breaking Bird: The Rise and Fall of Twitter (w/t)”: From Candle Media and Bitachon365, this production transports audiences deep into the inner workings of one of the most influential tech companies ever founded. The four-part series features exclusive access to key players including the founders’ personal stories and aspirations, coupled with insights from former staffers who played central roles in the platform’s creation and explosive growth. From Twitter’s auspicious beginnings to its infamous $44 billion sale, this CNN Original Series charts the rise and fall of one of the most consequential companies of the 21st century. This is a co-production with the BBC.

“Lockerbie”: BAFTA-winning series Lockerbie is a gripping look at the deadliest terror attack on the US before 9/11 – the 1988 bombing of flight Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, with the death of 270 people, 190 of whom were US citizens. With access to victims’ families, investigators, intelligence officers and other key figures who have not spoken until now, this revealing four-part series is the dramatic account of the bombing, its aftermath and the investigation that followed, and ultimately who was responsible. ”Lockerbie” is produced by Mindhouse in association with Sky Studios and CNN Original Series.