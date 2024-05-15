Eva Longoria to return to CNN with ‘Searching for Spain’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced that award-winning actress, producer, director and activist Eva Longoria is returning to the cable network in the new CNN Original Series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain.”

“I am thrilled to be partnering once again with CNN to bring this culinary and cultural journey through Spain to life,” said Longoria, in a statement. “I have always been captivated by the people, energy, and vibrant culture of Spain, and I am excited to explore my own ties to this region and share the hidden gems that have helped make it a personal favorite.”

“Searching for Spain” follows Longoria on a gastronomic pilgrimage across the rich tapestry of Spanish cuisine. Spain is an international culinary mecca with its rugged coastlines and fishing ports, countryside vineyards and alpine mountains bearing fruit to world-class produce and the finest quality ingredients.

From homemade tapas, fresh regional seafood delicacies, rustic paellas and beyond, Longoria will enjoy some of Spain’s most iconic traditional dishes and explore how innovative Spanish cuisine is propelling the future of fine dining.

Longoria previously partnered with CNN on “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico,” where she journeyed across the lands of her ancestors to explores how country’s rich culture, landscape, and history have helped shape its cuisine, loved the world over. All episodes of “Searching for Mexico” are available to stream on Max.

“Searching for Mexico” was inspired by “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” a show that used a similar format and approach with actor Stanley Tucci and his Italian roots. That series aired two seasons, with the last episode airing in 2022.

“Searching for Spain” is produced by Hyphenate Media Group, and the series will premiere in 2025 on CNN.

Executive producers for “Searching for Spain” are Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez and Shauna Minoprio for Hyphenate Media Group. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the executive producers for CNN Original Series. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution of the series.