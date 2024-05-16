Chyron unveils updates to Chyron Live Cloud Production Platform

Chyron has released a series of significant updates to its Chyron LIVE cloud-native live production platform that were demonstrated at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

With an emphasis on online production accessibility, remote production monitoring, smooth remote commentary, more intuitive illustrated replay, and simpler graphics playout, LIVE’s latest features continue to enhance the quality of live streaming content that sports and news broadcasters can deliver to their online audiences.

“Updates to Chyron LIVE focus on improving the way operators interact with the platform, not just to streamline production of fast-paced live events, but also to simplify tasks involved in enriching the streaming product,” said Kristy Weir, product manager at Chyron. “Our goal is to provide a user-centric platform that simplifies the live production process, allowing crews to focus on delivering high-quality content. We’re confident that these updates will significantly benefit our customers in the sports, news, and OTT markets — and we’ve received excellent feedback from our customers and visitors at the 2024 NAB Show.”

The capstone feature of the latest Chyron LIVE release is the new Multiviewer module, which provides four independently configurable multiviewers for monitoring remote productions with Chyron LIVE. With live video and audio monitoring of any source within Chyron LIVE, and the ability to easily share multiviewer pages with registered users, the Multiviewer module is a great tool for remote directors and production staff to get an all-encompassing eye on the show.

Known for bringing professional-grade graphics, replay, and audio tools into a single on-demand cloud production environment, Chyron LIVE’s latest upgrades enhance every tool on the platform. LIVE now offers more PRIME CG graphics horsepower, with a new dedicated channel for the Matchpad sports playout module. Newly added support for PRIME Messages makes it easy to repurpose graphic templates into a catalog of rapid-recall scenes with story-specific data. Further improvements include the ability to add clips and replays into graphics as replaceable assets.

Chyron LIVE’s unique replay and telestration toolset receives a revamped interface to improve operator responsiveness during fast-paced sports productions. With dynamic playback speed control, more replay clip banks for telestration editing, simple in-scene tools for managing illustrations, and rapid export clip functions, LIVE operators can keep up with all the highlight moments during a game.

On the audio side, LIVE’s Commentary module receives new features to simplify connectivity for a remote sportscaster or news anchor. The integration of the WebRTC protocol enables simple connection of local device audio through a single button click within the web browser, while a new audio mix-minus feature ensures commentators get clear production audio without feedback of their own voice.

Chyron LIVE’s updates include a range of additional improvements that collectively enhance the overall user experience and facilitate creation of more visually complex and engaging programming. Updates include support for adding clips and replays to the current scene, warning notifications and messages that help to reduce error, options for working with both “dirty” and “clean” outputs, a more responsive design for smaller screens, and back-end enhancements to balance web playout with network strength. Making operation more intuitive, adding functionality across the production workflow, and reducing the learning curve for new users, the latest release of Chyron LIVE empowers broadcasters to focus on delivering engaging content.

