NBC to mark a decade of Red Nose Day with special

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC is marking the 10th anniversary of its annual Red Nose Day fundraising event.

The network will air a 60-minute special, “Red Nose Day: Cheers to Ten Years” on May 23, 2024, at 8 p.m., which is also the date of this year’s Red Nose day.

NBC helps raise money to fight childhood poverty by encouraging donations through promos and on-screen messaging around the event. Retail and other partners often create special products with proceeds benefiting the program, which is run by the U.S. arm of Comic Relief.

In the past, NBC would program an entire night of primetime programming around the event, often with talent and hosts wearing the now-iconic red clown noses.

Specials have included “Celebrity Ninja Warrior,” “The Wall,” “Hollywood Game Night” and a “Celebrity Escape Room” special (the latter of which was then rebroadcast in 2022).

Red Nose Day started in the U.K. by the British arm of a charity organization of the same name.

The event has raised more than $370 million in the U.S. since it started.

Advertisement