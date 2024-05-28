Digital Alert Systems and Inovonics partner on joint solution for external EAS monitoring gear

Digital Alert Systems, a leader in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, and broadcast equipment provider Inovonics today announced a new joint solution for broadcasters that want or need external monitoring receivers for their Emergency Alert System (EAS) devices.

“Working with Digital Alert Systems to integrate our two products will make EAS monitoring and rebroadcasting more robust and reliable for the broadcast industry,” said Inovonics President and CEO Ben Barber. “Having clean audio and reliable reception of EAS sources is not only good for our customers but also required by the FCC.”

The solution combines the Inovonics Model 677 AM/FM/NOAA Triple Tuner receiver with Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-II, DASDEC-III, and One-Net SE models of emergency messaging devices. While the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC series offers the option of internal receivers, some customer locations or configurations require outboard or external tuners to monitor their required EAS assignments. In these applications, the Model 677 provides a compact, yet powerful set of receivers for those difficult situations.

The 677 Triple Tuner can interface easily with DASDEC-II/-III models. It provides a lot of flexibility, with three independent receivers to monitor any combination of AM, FM, and NOAA broadcasts. In addition, the 677 has a user-friendly web interface with remote monitoring features, such as notifications for reception errors and remote verification listening via audio stream.

With primary utility as an off-air monitor/receiver for EAS and NOAA emergency broadcasts, the 677 functions as a stable and dependable radio receiver and audio source for connecting to a DASDEC/One-Net device that either doesn’t have the internal tuner option or that might require a more robust tuner for challenging reception cases.

Digital Alert Systems has created an application note explaining how to connect the Model 677 to various DASDEC configurations in both dual- and four-input devices. This application note, titled “Using Inovonics Model 677 External Receiver with DASDEC-II/III,” is available here. The document outlines the wiring between the two components, with several options depending on the specific DASDEC-II or DASDEC-III model.

“Not every broadcaster can use our internal tuners, so for those customers, having an alternate solution is crucial,” said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems. “Teaming with Inovonics on a complementary product that provides the best possible solution for our customers. The Model 677 is an excellent choice for broadcasters that either demand or require external receivers for EAS monitoring.”

