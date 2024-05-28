The Academy of Lower Thirds earns 2024 Chyron Designer of the Year Award for the Americas

Chyron announced that The Academy of Lower Thirds (AcademyL3) has earned the 2024 Chyron Designer of the Year Award for the Americas. The award recognizes AcademyL3’s extensive and skillful use of the Chyron Prime platform to create a new graphic package for its Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) Canada. Working with project manager J. Marty Dormany, design lead Kyle Taragowski leveraged an extensive array of Chyron Prime capabilities to deliver a flexible package supporting the efficient creation and playout of sophisticated bilingual graphics.

“It’s always fun to see an organization that is so adept at making our technology sing, working at its full potential, and The Academy of Lower Thirds excels in this respect,” said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron. “The company has been a trusted and valuable partner to Chyron customers over the years, and the package created for CPAC showcases the team’s deep understanding of Chyron Prime and its functionality. We’re pleased to honor The Academy of Lower Thirds, chosen from a field of exceptional finalists, as our 2024 award winner for the Americas.”

AcademyL3’s mission is to empower clients to achieve the best results and receive the greatest return on their investment from their graphics systems. Averaging more than 20 years of broadcast experience, ranging from local stations to the largest sporting events in the world, the company’s experts understand both production and the graphics products supporting it. The company ensures the best fit for each customer and project by building and dedicating an ad hoc end-to-end creative services team specializing in broadcast graphics and data integration.

“It’s an honor for AcademyL3 to be chosen Chyron’s 2024 Designer of the Year. Continuing a decade of success with Chyron products, CPAC once again selected us to work with their art department to migrate to a new platform: Chyron Prime. This allowed us to create an efficient, flexible, and extensive bilingual graphics package, while leveraging journalists’ and producers’ existing proficiency with the CAMIO/MOS workflow. While AcademyL3 works across all major broadcast graphics platforms — as a former Chyron guy from way back and user for nearly three decades, working with Chyron products always feels like coming home,” said J. Marty Dormany, managing director at AcademyL3.

A longtime AcademyL3 customer, CPAC is an independent, not-for-profit, commercial-free, bilingual media organization that connects Canadians to their democracy. More than a decade ago, AcademyL3 first transitioned CPAC to Chyron Lyric PRO and ChannelBox, and then onto the Chyron Prime live production platform. Prime was recommended by AcademyL3 as the optimal software for the new CPAC graphic package due to its versatile features and seamless MOS integration capabilities. Prime’s integration with Camio, a platform already familiar to CPAC, helped to streamline the migration from Lyric to Prime and enhance overall user proficiency.

Chyron Designer of the Year Awards were launched in 2023 to recognize creatives for taking full advantage of Chyron products and their capabilities to produce exceptional work. One award, for the Americas, is presented in April, and a second award, for EMEA and APAC, is presented in September. Awards are based on an evaluation by Chyron experts of a graphics package and showreel submitted by applicants.

Along with winner AcademyL3, finalists for the 2024 Chyron Designer of the Year Award, Americas, included:

Diego Soto Morice, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Fran Maxwell, representing Stamford Media Center Productions

Jo de Rosa, a freelancer

Tom Gray, Moov Limited

Applications for the Chyron Designer of the Year, EMEA and APAC, will be accepted starting Aug. 1, 2024, with the winner named at IBC2024. Applications for the spring 2025 award will be accepted starting Jan. 1, 2025.

