AIMS to educate the industry on latest IPMX developments at InfoComm 2024

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that the organization will be returning to InfoComm 2024, June 12-14 in Las Vegas, booth C6123. At the show, AIMS will host a live interoperability demonstrations of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) — a set of open standard-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems in the media, entertainment, and Pro AV industries.

IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the Pro AV industry. In addition to simplifying the implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates other features tailored to Pro AV installations. These features include AMWA NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for discovery, registration, and connection management, as well as specifications for copy protection and security.

In addition to interoperability demonstrations, the AIMS booth will feature an IPMX-powered LED video wall supplied by AIMS member company Unilumin. AIMS will also be distributing information on live equipment displays taking place in other booths across the InfoComm show floor.

The journey of IPMX continues toward becoming a comprehensive solution for the Pro AV market. Work is ongoing on aspects such as interoperable USB extension, profiles, and detailed testing requirements. AIMS and VSF, as well as the Advanced Media Workflow Association, remain committed to this collaborative effort, with the aim of announcing additional significant developments in the near future. Anticipation is high for potential updates and breakthroughs that align with major industry events this year. These efforts underscore a continued dedication to evolving IPMX into a fully realized open standard that meets the diverse and interconnected needs of the modern Pro AV landscape.

“IPMX advancement over the past year has been substantial, with significant announcements at ISE earlier this year. At InfoComm 2024, AIMS will highlight the capabilities of the standard as well as showcase member demonstrations of a wide range of IPMX-ready products,” said Samuel Recine, chair of the Pro AV Working Group at AIMS.