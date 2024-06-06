DPA highlights capabilities of its microphone solutions at InfoComm 2024

DPA Microphones will present its latest microphone solutions throughout InfoComm 2024 (Booth C9971), including the new 2017 compact shotgun microphone and AIR1 universal miniature fur windscreen.

The company will also showcase its installation microphones, such as the 4098 CORE Supercardioid Gooseneck Microphone and accompanying TSM4001 Table Shock Mount and DM6000 Microphone base.

DPA has prioritized versatility with the 2017 Compact Shotgun Microphone, creating an easy to set-up mic that is ideal for indoor or outdoor environments. The 2017 is a unique, all-purpose shotgun solution that offers flexibility and the ability to withstand difficult environments or extreme weather in an array of applications. From its durable construction and ease of use to its leading acoustical properties, the 2017 can capture the energy of any AV project or live event. Measuring just 7.24 inches (184mm) in length, the 2017 is more compact than many popular solutions, yet still offers impressive technological features, including extreme durability, high directivity, clarity and consistency for capturing authentic sound.

Featuring a specially designed capsule that is perfectly paired with a cutting-edge interference tube and microphone grid, the 2017 offers outstanding performance, both on- and off-axis. It has a high degree of off-axis rejection, which permits the main source to stand out. This heavily attenuated off-axis audio is authentic and extremely usable for mixing into the entire soundscape. Audio professionals can now pick up accurate, clean sounds from even the most chaotic environments. For quieter locations, the 2017’s low self-noise promises an excellent performance, and accurately captures the nuance of every sound.

Intended for quick mounting on most round, omnidirectional headset or lavalier microphones between 0.1-0.23 inches (2.5-5.8mm), the AIR1 Universal Miniature Fur Windscreen excels in challenging outdoor environments. Its groundbreaking, patent-pending design guarantees highly efficient and consistent wind protection with unrivaled acoustic transparency that solves all wind-related challenges of using a miniature microphone during outdoor performances.

The effective and uniform wind protection of the AIR1 is achieved through the fixed size of the air cavity surrounding the microphone capsule. This provides complete and consistent wind rejection that enables it to capture the voice with perfect intelligibility. Additionally, the sturdy handles at the windscreen opening ensure swift and effortless mounting and perfect placement on the microphone, every single time. Using a patent-pending design, the DPA AIR1 rejects wind noise through two consistent layers of wind protection, including a newly designed acoustic fur and a specialized air cavity that surrounds the microphone to keep the fur spaced away from the capsule.

A staple in the DPA inventory, the 4098 CORE Supercardioid Gooseneck Microphone is an ideal solution for the installation audio market. These microphones are a preferred solution for instances when high speech intelligibility is paramount, such as in government facilities where the spoken word must be simultaneously translated into multiple languages for dignitaries. Suited for podium micing, the 4098 can be paired with the TSM4001 Table Shock Mount or the DM6000 Microphone base for conference room applications. It can also be used with the DM6000 in a ceiling-mount design, as it attaches securely to most electrical back boxes and comes in either balanced or un-balanced configurations.

The 2017 Shotgun and 4098 CORE Gooseneck will also be featured in the Renkus-Heinz Demo Room (N112), where the loudspeaker company will present the new Amadeus Active Acoustics system, which provides variable and enhanced acoustics. As Amadeus Acoustics utilized the 4098 for electroacoustic analysis and the 2017 mic for voice lift functions when developing this solution, the microphones are ideal options to be used in conjunction with the system.

