PGA Tour previews new broadcast facility, set for 2025 debut

The PGA Tour is making significant progress on the construction of its new, state-of-the-art broadcast facility, PGA Tour Studios, which is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The 165,000-square-foot complex, located adjacent to the PGA Tour’s headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will serve as the centralized hub for all PGA Tour media operations, including live production for the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, and Korn Ferry Tour events.

According to Luis Goicouria, PGA Tour SVP of Media, the primary objective of PGA Tour Studios is to enhance the viewing experience for golf fans worldwide.

“Ultimately, that’s the goal — to reach the fans and to improve the experience for the fans by giving them better content,” said Goicouria in an article on the PGA Tour’s website. “Everything we’re doing is to increase our fanbase and better serve our fanbase.”

The new facility will feature seven studios, with the potential for expansion to 12. In all, it will include eight production control rooms along with 22 audio, edit, and graphics rooms. The complex will be powered by 44,500 linear feet of fiber optic cable and eight generators and employ 250-300 staff members and freelancers.

PGA Tour Studios will be able to broadcast up to 144 cameras or live feeds simultaneously, covering coverage across all three tours.

The facility will produce content in 1080p HDR (high dynamic range) format and support audio formats such as stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

The building’s design includes nearly 20 percent of its square footage designated as “future unallocated” space, allowing flexibility to accommodate emerging technologies and future demands.

“We designed this building in terms of space but also technologically so we can upgrade it very easily,” said Goicouria.

In addition to serving domestic audiences, PGA Tour Studios will cater to the global fanbase by creating customized world feeds for international broadcasters. These feeds will focus on international golfers and feature tailored graphic packages, with the potential for country-specific broadcasts in the future.

“When PGA Tour Studios launches next year, it will help us bring live golf and other live content to our fans in a more dynamic way, bringing them closer to our players and our sport,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour is part of PGA Tour Enterprises, a new venture launched in 2024 that includes a $3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group (SSG). Negotiations are ongoing for the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia to also become a minority investor in PGA Tour Enterprises, subject to regulatory approval.