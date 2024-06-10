Bloomberg relaunching end-of-market-day show ‘The Close’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bloomberg Television is relaunching “The Close” with a new logo, graphics and new set June 10, 2024.

The new set, inside of the network’s global headquarters in New York City, will include “an upgraded studio and element design focused on an ultra-flexible and seamless display environment.”

The aim is to amplify all elements of Bloomberg’s news coverage, enabling a natural flow of visualizations and data rich content in a clear and compelling manner, according to Bloomberg.

Hosted by Bloomberg’s Romaine Bostick, Scarlet Fu and Alix Steel, Bloomberg “The Close” brings viewers the latest news and analysis around the closing bell on Wall Street. The show breaks down the top stories and trading action with key insights from investors, market strategists, analysts and C-suite executives.

The show airs weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. eastern.