BBC journalist found dead after disappearing while on vacation

British health reporter Michael Mosley’s body has been found following a four-day search after he disappeared while on vacation in Greece.

Mosley, 67, who was also a medical doctor, disappeared June 5, 2024, after telling family he would be taking a walk.

His wife, Clare, reported his missing after he failed to return after two hours.

Officials spotted him on surveillance footage taken from a village about halfway between where he left and his destination, which helped guide the search.

Mosley’s body was eventually discovered June 9, 2024. It was discovered on a beach in Agia Marina on the island of Symi.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” said Clare Mosley in a statement.

An initial investigation and autopsy did not suggest any foul play. The autopsy indicated Mosley liked died around 4 p.m. the day he went missing. It appears he may have stopped to rest near a restaurant before collapsing. Staff at the eatery are reportedly mystified by why the body wasn’t noticed sooner.

Investigators said the condition of Mosley’s body made it more challenging to determine more and final results are still pending.

His television work appeared on both the BBC and Channel 4 in the U.K. He recently fronted a program that examined linked between nutrition and grocery shopping.

Mosley was also an author and independently promoted the ketogenic diet while also popularizing a form of intermittent fasting and low-carb lifestyles.

“(Mosley) was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life. His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC,” said Charlotte Moore, chief content officer of the BBC, in tribute to Mosley.