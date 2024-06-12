CNN promo-ing June 27 debate

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN is promoting its June 27, 2024, debate with a spot that is similar others it has run this election cycle.

The clean look is centered around off-white backgrounds with subtle red and blue accents along with lightly extruded 3D, star accents and bold typography.

The promo also uses still photos from one of the 2020 Commission on Presidential Debates events along with back-and-white photography of moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

CNN previously announced that it will be inserting commercial breaks during the debate, something that is typically not done.

Because the CPD isn’t involved, CNN technically has complete control over the feed of the debate, but is allowing other networks to carry it under certain conditions.