Veteran political journalist Howard Fineman dies at 75

Veteran political correspondent Howard Fineman died June 11, 2024, at the age of 75. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I am heartbroken to share my brilliant and extraordinary husband passed away late last night surrounded by those he loved most, his family,” Fineman’s wife Amy Nathan posted on Fineman’s X account. “He valiantly battled pancreatic cancer for two years. He couldn’t have been adored more. The world was a better place because he lived in it and wrote about it.”

Fineman spent 30 years helping lead Newsweek’s Washington bureau while also filling the role of chief political correspondent.

During that time, he frequently appeared on various television programs to comment on the political dealings of the day.

He left Newsweek in 2010 and jumped to the Huffington Post where he started as a senior politics editor before expanding his duties as global editorial director.

After leaving HuffPost in 2017, he continued to appear on NBC News and MSNBC. He also wrote digital content for various outlets.

Born in Pittsburgh, Fineman attended Colgate University in New York before receiving a master’s in journalism from Columbia.

He started out in newspapers and words at Louisville Courier-Journal in Kentucky while also working to complete a law degree. He eventually transferred to the newspaper’s D.C. bureau in 1977 and called the city home every since.

In addition to Ryan, Fineman is survived by a son, daugther-in-law and a granddaughter.